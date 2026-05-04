A Kenyan runner produced a sensational breakthrough in London, delivering a performance that pushes marathon running into uncharted territory and resets global standards

His arrival back home turned into a public celebration, with sporting officials and supporters gathering to honour a landmark international triumph

State recognition followed quickly, with top leadership rewarding the athlete and framing the achievement as a powerful moment for national pride and sporting history

The Kenyan marathon runner Sebastian Sawe returned to a hero’s welcome in his country after a historic win at the London Marathon, where he broke the two-hour barrier for the marathon distance in an official race setting.

Sebastian Sawe Gifted Car by Kenyan President After London Marathon Record Run

Source: Getty Images

The 30-year-old stormed to victory in a staggering time of 1:59:30, smashing the previous world record by over a minute and redefining what is possible in elite marathon running.

Sawe’s historic run placed him in a league of his own, achieving what many believed could only happen under controlled conditions. While Ethiopian Eliud Kipchoge famously ran two hours below in 2019, that performance was not recognised as an official record due to its experimental setup.

In a dramatic race, Yomif Kejelcha also broke the two-hour barrier, finishing second in 1:59:41, underlining the extraordinary pace set on the day.

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Sabastian Sawe gifted a car by the President

Sawe’s record-breaking performance also came with significant financial rewards. On his return to Kenya, he received $61,000 (£45,000) and a new car from the President of Kenya, William Ruto.

His arrival on Wednesday, 29 April, saw him greeted by his parents and Sports Minister Salim Mvurya, who described the achievement as “a win for Kenya.”

Watch the clip below:

On Thursday, 30 April, President William Ruto hosted a formal ceremony, describing Sawe’s victory as “a defining moment in the history of human endurance.” During the event, Sawe presented President Ruto with an autographed Adidas Adizero shoe worn during the race, along with a signed photograph commemorating his world record performance.

Speaking after the race, Sawe struggled to contain his emotions, calling the moment unforgettable.

“I am feeling good. I am so happy. It is a day to remember for me,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Former women’s marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe said the achievement would resonate globally, adding that it has reset the benchmark for world-class marathon running.

Presidential tribute for Sawe’s record run

President William Ruto praised Sebastian Sawe during the ceremony, saying he had not only broken a record but also expanded the limits of human potential.

Ruto said Sawe achieved something many believed was impossible, adding that his feat had inspired both Kenya and the wider world.

Sabastian Sawe Gifted a Car by the Kenyan President After a London Marathon Record Run

Source: Getty Images

Gerda Steyn to earn millions

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn, the reigning Two Oceans Marathon winner, will be buoyed by her historic victory in April 2026 as she turns her focus to the Comrades Marathon in June 2026.

The 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon has been confirmed at an official distance of 85.777km and will take place on Sunday, 14 June

Source: Briefly News