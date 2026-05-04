Motorsport and Paralympic legend Alex Zanardi has died aged 59, prompting global tributes

The Italian icon was widely admired for his remarkable comeback from career-ending injury to elite para-sport success

His life and legacy have been praised as a rare example of resilience, courage and sporting inspiration

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A former Paralympic gold medallist and ex-Formula 1 driver, Alex Zanardi, passed away on Friday, 1 May 2026. His untimely death was announced by his family on Saturday, 2 May.

Olympic Champion Alex Zanardi drive his BMW M6 GT3 during 7th stage of Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo in Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Pietro, Firenze. Image: Andrea Diodato

Source: Getty Images

Zanardi’s family confirmed that he died on Friday night. They said he “died peacefully, surrounded by the affection of those closest to him,” adding that no cause of death was disclosed.

The former F1 driver suffered a handbike accident in Tuscany in 2020 when he collided with an oncoming truck during a relay event. The crash left him with severe facial and cranial injuries, and he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Nearly two decades earlier, Zanardi had already endured life-changing injuries in a racing crash that resulted in the amputation of both his legs.

Alex Zanardi's career

Zanardi had an iconic sporting career, winning four gold medals and two silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. He also competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy had lost a great champion and an extraordinary man, describing him as someone who turned every challenge in life into a lesson in courage, strength and dignity.

She said Zanardi consistently showed the ability to bounce back from adversity, facing even the toughest situations with determination, clarity and an exceptional strength of spirit.

Meloni added that through his sporting achievements, example and humanity, he gave people far more than victories, saying he inspired hope, pride and the strength to never give up. She concluded by extending her condolences to his family and loved ones and thanked him for everything he had contributed to the world.

The FIA also paid tribute to Zanardi, saying:

“The FIA is saddened to learn of the passing of Alex Zanardi, the former Formula 1 driver and two-time CART champion. His journey from a life-changing accident to Paralympic gold medallist made him one of sport’s most admired competitors and an enduring symbol of courage and determination.”

During his decorated career, Zanardi also won two CART championships before briefly competing in Formula 1. He survived a horrific accident in Germany in 2001 that led to the loss of both his legs. While recovering, he designed his own prosthetics and returned to competitive sport.

Teams players pay their respects to late italian athlete Alex Zanardi before the Serie A match on May 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Image: Mattia Pistoia

Source: Getty Images

Formula 1 news

In other Formula 1 news, legendary driver and Porsche racing icon Hans Herrmann passed away at the age of 97. His death was announced by Porsche on Friday, 9 January 2025.

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has also recently recovered from a health scare and is no longer confined to bed.

Lewis Hamilton calls for Grand Prix to come to Africa

Briefly News previously reported that seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has implored Africans to take back their continent in a moving speech at the Australian Grand Prix on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

Hamilton, who has African roots and has visited Kenya, Rwanda, and Benin during his summer breaks, is also the first black F1 driver.

Source: Briefly News