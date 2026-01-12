Hans Herrmann, a legendary Porsche driver and former Formula 1 star, has died at the age of 97

He was Porsche’s first overall winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the last surviving F1 podium finisher from the 1950s

Herrmann’s career included victories at iconic races such as Le Mans, Targa Florio, and the Mille Miglia, cementing his status as a motorsport icon

The legendary Formula 1 driver and Porsche racing icon, Hans Herrmann, has passed away at the age of 97. His death was announced on Friday, 9 January 2025, by Porsche. He is survived by his wife, Magdalena, two sons, and a grandson.

Herrmann was Porsche's first 24 Hours of Le Mans overall winner and the last surviving Formula 1 podium finisher from the 1950s.

Early career and Formula 1 achievements

Born in 1928, Herrmann was originally expected to take over his mother’s bakery. However, he chose a different path, pursuing motorsport and quickly made a name for himself. He started in Formula 1 and Le Mans in 1953 and gained early success with a win at the Nürburgring in a Porsche 356.

During his Formula 1 career, Herrmann started 18 races, including stints with Mercedes. After the death of Tony Brooks in 2022, Herrmann became the last remaining F1 podium finisher from the 1950s, having finished third in the 1954 Swiss Grand Prix for the Silver Arrows. His final Formula 1 race was the 1969 German Grand Prix, from which he was withdrawn due to anticipated suspension or steering issues.

Herrmann also competed with Maserati, B.R.M., and Borgward, in addition to regular spells with Porsche, racing alongside legends such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss, and Karl Kling.

Porsche legacy and Motorsport success

Herrmann achieved most of his success with Porsche, becoming the German marque's first overall Le Mans winner in 1970 alongside teammate Richard Attwood. He also earned victories in prestigious races such as the Mille Miglia and Targa Florio, cementing his status as one of the most accomplished drivers of his era.

Mercedes expressed their sadness over Herrmann’s death, noting that he raced for the team in Formula 1 during 1954 and 1955 and enjoyed a distinguished career, including victories at Le Mans and the Targa Florio. The team described him as “forever an icon of the Silver Arrows.” Porsche’s Head of Motorsport, Thomas Laudenbach, added that Herrmann’s passing had “deeply affected us all” and highlighted him as one of Porsche’s most successful factory racing drivers.

Other sporting legends who have passed away in recent months include rugby icon Joyce Churchill, who died at 99, and former South African rugby referee Max Baise, who died at 93.

