Former Australian cricket star Damien Martyn is in a critical condition after being hospitalised with meningitis

Close friends, former teammates, and Cricket Australia have sent messages of support and prayers

Martyn, a key figure in Australia’s dominant era, scored 13 Test centuries and was instrumental in the 2003 ODI World Cup win

Ex-Australian cricket batsman Damien Martyn has been admitted to hospital and placed in an induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis, reports confirmed on Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

The 54-year-old former cricket star, who played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs between 1992 and 2006, was hospitalised on Boxing Day after suddenly falling ill. Australian media say he is receiving treatment for meningitis, a serious condition that inflames the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and can be life-threatening.

“He is receiving the best possible care,” said close friend and former Test teammate Adam Gilchrist to The Australian.

“Amanda, his partner, and the family know that countless people are sending their prayers and support.”

Former coach Darren Lehmann, another long-time teammate, also expressed support on X:

“Lots of love and prayers… stay strong and keep fighting, legend. Love to the family.”

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg added his well-wishes, saying he was “saddened to hear of Damien’s illness.” In a statement, he said:

“The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time.”

Damien Martyn: Cricket career and key achievements

A celebrated batsman, Martyn was a central figure in Steve Waugh’s dominant Australian side, scoring 13 Test centuries and maintaining an impressive average of 46.37. He was also part of the squad that won the 2003 ODI World Cup, famously scoring an unbeaten 88 in the final against India in a match-winning partnership with Ricky Ponting.

Martyn retired from international cricket during the 2006 Ashes series and has largely stayed out of the public eye since. His career spanned several eras of South African cricket, facing the early post-apartheid Proteas, including players like Hansie Cronje, Jonty Rhodes, Shaun Pollock, and Allan Donald in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, doctors hope Martyn will be taken out of the coma in the coming days.

A challenging year for cricket

The year 2025 has been marked by tragedy and loss in the cricket world. In November, a versatile English rugby and cricket legend passed away at the age of 87. Australia’s cricket community was also shaken when a 17-year-old was tragically killed during a training session in Melbourne after being struck by a ball on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, at the nets in Ferntree Gully.

