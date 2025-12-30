Handré Pollard enjoys a lifestyle that blends his rugby career with luxury, including high-end cars and stylish homes

He earns a substantial income from his club contracts, Springbok match fees, and brand endorsements

His family life, travels, and social media activity reveal the personal side of his life beyond rugby

South Africa’s Handré Pollard has been one of the veterans of the Springboks, but in 2025, he has slipped down the team’s pecking order. The emergence of young stars like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok has seen him lose his spot as head coach, Rassie Erasmus’s first choice for the number 10 role for the Boks.

Handre Pollard (L) embraces his wife Marise Malherbe as he celebrates winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.Image: Thomas SAMSON

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus has not entirely ruled out the possibility of playing Pollard in the future, keeping him as an option, as he often blends the experience of the old guard with the energy of emerging talent.

The 31-year-old, with two Rugby World Cups, a British & Irish Lions series, and 84 Test caps to his name, has appeared in only four Tests this year, starting in three. His most notable performance came against Australia at Cape Town Stadium, where he demonstrated his trademark composure.

However, his display in the narrow defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park proved costly. He has since been displaced by the in-form Feinberg-Mngomezulu and the resurgent Manie Libbok. Both youngsters have impressed in recent outings, leaving Pollard to watch from the sidelines as the Springboks continue to back youth in crucial tournament deciders.

High-end cars and a luxury lifestyle

While Pollard keeps much of his personal life private, glimpses on social media and lifestyle reports suggest a taste for premium vehicles. He and his wife, Marise, have been spotted with a Lexus NX, a luxury SUV that blends style, performance, and family practicality.

In addition, Pollard’s public brand associations tie him to other high-end motoring brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, reflecting both sponsorship deals and his affinity for luxury driving. These vehicles underscore a lifestyle that balances family needs with elite status.

Pollard’s social media posts also exhibit his international travel and luxury experiences. From Dubai desert resorts to international rugby tours, his lifestyle is one of comfort, adventure, and family-centred experiences. In October, the couple welcomed their second child, adding to their growing family. Posts frequently showcase premium resorts, exotic destinations, and moments that combine leisure with global exposure as a top athlete.

Handre Pollard poses for a photograph with his wife, Marise and their son Hunter following the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match. Image: Malcolm Couzens

Source: Getty Images

Rugby earnings and brand deals

Pollard’s success on the field translates directly to financial security. His contracts with the Vodacom Bulls and previous overseas clubs reportedly place his annual earnings around R16 million, supplemented by Springbok match fees.

Off the field, his endorsement portfolio is equally impressive. He has partnerships with Nike, Land Rover, and Invictus VSOP Cape Brandy, while his wife, Marise, has secured deals with premium lifestyle brands. Handré’s role as a brand ambassador for a premium brandy brand is a testament to his high social currency, making him invaluable to brands.

With over 438,000 Instagram followers, Pollard uses his platform to share both rugby and family life, reinforcing his brand and lifestyle. This online presence strengthens his connection with fans and amplifies his endorsement potential.

