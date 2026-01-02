Edwill van der Merwe has captured hearts after sharing beautiful moments from his life as a new father away from the rugby field

The Springboks winger’s rapid rise in the green and gold has been matched by a major personal milestone off the field

Fans and fellow players have flooded social media with praise as Van der Merwe embraces fatherhood during a standout phase of his career

Springboks star Edwill van der Merwe became a first-time dad in late 2025 and is soaking up every moment of his new fatherhood journey.

Springboks winger Edwill van der Merwe became a first-time father in November 2025. Image:@edwill_vdm

Source: Instagram

The 29-year-old winger has shared heart-melting glimpses of life off the field, showing a softer side as he settles into parenthood while continuing to build his Test career.

Edwill van der Merwe’s Springboks career

Van der Merwe made his Springbok debut on 22 June 2024 against Wales at Twickenham Stadium and marked the occasion unforgettably. He scored a stunning solo try and was named Man of the Match as South Africa cruised to a 41–13 victory.

Born in Kylemore and standing about 1.80 metres tall, his journey to the green and gold was forged through consistent domestic performances. He first caught the eye with Maties in the Varsity Cup before going on to represent provincial sides, including the Stormers and Lions.

Edwill van der Merwe is tackled by Monty Loane of Italy during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Italy and South Africa at Allianz Stadium. Image: Alessandro Sabattini

Source: Getty Images

After his eye-catching debut in 2024, injuries briefly stalled his momentum, while fierce competition in the Springbok backline saw him miss out on selection later that year.

However, Van der Merwe fought his way back into the national setup in 2025, earning additional caps during the Incoming Series against Italy and Georgia. He added a string of tries to his international tally and, by mid-2025, had scored five tries in just a handful of Tests, underlining his impact at Test level.

Fatherhood joy as Bok star welcomes baby Luka

In November 2025, Van der Merwe withdrew from a Springbok camp to return home to South Africa for a far more personal milestone, the birth of his first child.

He later shared beautiful snaps capturing the moment he became a father. In his latest Instagram post on Thursday, January 1, 2026, the winger shared a series of images and clips showcasing him proudly embracing his new role, featuring tender moments alongside his baby boy, Luka.

Fans, teammates and friends flooded the comments with love and admiration, celebrating what many called his biggest off-field win yet.

@trudine_VDM:

“Beste pappa.”

@lynn_c_barnes:

“Gorgeous baba.”

@cscarol:

“Oh wow, congratulations, guys.”

@rudi:

“Congrats, champ.”

@chareldine:

“Too sweet.”

@beverleydutoit:

“Welcome, sweetheart.”

@aydon:

“That’s life right there.”

@taps:

“Nazoke bafo.”

Van der Merwe is married to his wife, Nadine. The couple began dating in 2014, shared much of their journey publicly on social media, and got engaged in September 2021. They tied the knot in a warm, beautiful wedding ceremony in Cape Town in December 2023, with fans and friends celebrating their union online.

The winger is not alone in embracing fatherhood, as a Springboks baby boom continued throughout 2025. The most-capped Bok, Eben Etzebeth, and his wife, Anlia, welcomed their second child in October 2025, while Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, also celebrated the arrival of baby number two in the same month.

Veteran fly-half and 2023 Rugby World Cup winner Faf de Klerk added to the growing list when he announced the birth of his latest little one in November.

