Springboks fly-half Faf de Klerk and his wife, Miné van Niekerk, welcomed their new daughter to their young family on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

Springbok star Faf De Klerk and his wife, Miné van Niekerk, welcomed their second baby. Photo: minevanniekerk

Source: Instagram

The couple who got married in 2022 welcomed their first child last year and have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life with their respective followers online.

De Klerk was recently spotted chilling with Cheslin Kolbe and a Fast & Furious movie star. He remains one of the fan favourites in the South African rugby community.

They had announced their pregnancy in June and had confirmed that the gender was a girl.

De Klerks welcome baby girl

In a sweet moment, they welcomed the lovely girl on Thursday and shared beautiful pictures of their little princess on Instagram.

The post was captioned;'' Yuke De Klerk'' and received lots of love from fellow Springboks players like Jesse Kriel.

Reactions online from family, friends and fans have been immense, with comments of love below the post.

Fellow Springboks WAGs such as Juanri Mostert, Anlia Etzebeth and Marise Pollard sent their messages of well-wishes.

@anliastar:

''Congratulations, you guys. Welcome, most beautiful Yuke.''

@juanrimosrert5:

''Congratulations, most beautiful little blondie.''

@marisepollard:

''Nog and bestie.''

Anlia and Marise welcomed their offsprings in October, as the Springboks family grows in 2025.

Faf de Klerk applauds the fans during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France in 2023. Photo: Chris Hyde

Source: Getty Images

More reactions from online fans

@pauline.nilanddaly:

''Huge congrats from Ireland, Faf and Mine, Remi will be a great sister. May she bring so much joy to your lives.''

@mateo29261:

''Congratulations, and you will win a third rugby World Cup in 2027.''

@sword111:

''Hey Faffie, good job dude. I wish your wife, children and you good health and happiness and hope to see you shining on the field soon. Greetings from the Netherlands.''

@howdy:

"Amazing photos.Congratulations."

@gayle:

"Such a cutie. Congratulations."

@salaz:

"I like your family. I like your beautiful baby.Congratulations."

@life:

"She is so cute. Congratulations."

See the picture below:

The former Sale Sharks man last turned out in green and gold during mid-year fixtures against Italy and Georgia. He has taken his time off the rugby field to be with his family.

In September, he was pictured unwinding in Sossusvlei, Namibia, with his wife, Miné and their daughter Remi.

In June 2024, de Klerk launched Faffies, a swimwear line that celebrates South African culture and unity. The brand's inception was inspired by Faf's iconic 2019 Rugby World Cup celebration, where he donned a South African flag Speedo during a meeting with Prince Harry. This bold display of patriotism resonated with fans and laid the foundation for Faffies.

