A few Springbok players almost unanimously decided who they thought had the best drip on the team

The person whose name was on everybody's lips even chose himself as the best-fit candidate

Local members of the online community agreed with who the athletes chose and even threw in a few other names in the comment section

A few Springboks teammates shared who they thought had the best drip. Images: Ali Pli / Unsplash, @bokrugby / Instagram

When some members of the Springboks team were asked who had the best drip, only one name was deemed worthy of mentioning: Makazole Mapimpi. While some fans online saw no lies detected, others suggested additional names they thought fit the bill.

The official account for the national rugby team posed the question to Jesse Kriel, Edwill van der Merwe, Lukhanyo Am, Jaden Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Aphelele Fassi, and even the man himself.

Edwill was the only person to add another name, Jesse's, along with Makazole's.

The team's answer comes as no surprise. In September, 2025, the 33-year-old was named Best-Dressed Editor's Choice by GQ South Africa, cementing his status as a style icon. GQ celebrated Makazole for "bridging sporty masculinity and fashion finesse."

Makazole Mapimpi easily won the award for his style. Images: @makazoli

Rugby fans enter 'best Springboks drip' chat

Hundreds of members of the online community gathered under the viral post, agreeing that Makazole had the best style on the team. However, another name floated around in the comment section.

@i.am.octaviaflowe stated with humour:

"They didn’t lie. He belongs on the cover of Vogue."

@aluncedontantala also felt Makazole should take the crown and wrote:

"You can’t tell me otherwise. The guy is not only good at playing rugby, but also his style is tea."

@refilwetemo was stunned and exclaimed:

"I don't know why Damien Willemse isn't a contender!"

@unknown_png27 added in the comment section:

"You guys are sleeping on Damian Willemse."

@justkatlee told the online community:

"Just clocked Jesse’s game recently, he’s a dresser! I like Edwill van der Merwe's style, too."

@nosisi90 responded to the rugby star's suspension, writing:

"We don’t care, honestly. We want to see him on the field playing in green and gold, and other players we haven’t seen in a while, too. That’s what we care about."

