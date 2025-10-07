Springboks Star Makazole Mapimpi Named GQ Best-Dressed Editor’s Choice 2025
- Makazole Mapimpi, the Springboks winger, has gained widespread attention as a style icon in South Africa
- On the rugby field, Mapimpi continues to make an impact for the South African national team, having last played in Gqeberha in July 2025 against Italy
- Beyond rugby, Mapimpi shares his lifestyle and fashion journey on Instagram and TikTok, while celebrating milestones with his wife, Sasha de Souza.
Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi is making headlines off the field as much as on it. In September 2025, the 33-year-old winger was named Best-Dressed in the Editor’s Choice by GQ South Africa, cementing his status as a rising style icon.
Known for blending sporty masculinity with fashion finesse, Mapimpi has turned heads with looks ranging from sharp tailored suits to relaxed streetwear, showcasing a unique sense of self-expression.
While fashion is currently in the spotlight, Mapimpi’s rugby career remains impressive. He last played for the Springboks on 12 July 2025 in Gqeberha, helping South Africa secure a 45-0 victory over Italy.
His contributions to the team over the years, including scoring South Africa’s first-ever try in a Rugby World Cup final in 2019, have made him a respected figure in the sport.
Makazole Mapimpi, the fashion icon
Off the field, Mapimpi shares glimpses of his style journey on social media, where his Instagram and TikTok accounts have garnered praise for creativity and elegance.
His ability to combine athleticism with fashion has influenced fans and young athletes, proving that rugby players can also be trendsetters.
Mapimpi’s personal life adds another layer to his story. He is married to Sasha de Souza, and the couple recently celebrated their son’s first birthday with a Disney-themed party.
Despite facing personal tragedies early in life, including the loss of his mother at 14 and other family challenges, Mapimpi has built a strong foundation both personally and professionally.
With recognition from GQ, a thriving social media presence, and an illustrious rugby career, Makazole Mapimpi continues to prove that he can excel in multiple arenas.
From the pitch to fashion runways and online platforms, he is redefining what it means to be a modern athlete in South Africa, stylish, influential, and unstoppable.
In a viral video posted by Hellenix78 on Instagram in July 2024, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was seen crying while recounting what happened when Mapimpi was asked to provide pictures of his family, like the other players representing the Springboks at the 2019 World Cup.
The pictures were meant to be integrated into the flocked numbers on the back of their jerseys. In Mapimpi’s case, he could only provide a picture of himself. When Erasmus asked why, Mapimpi explained that he had nobody left, having just lost his brother.
Mapimpi's wife shares picture of post-baby body
Briefly News also reported that Mapimpi's wife, Swazi, caused a stir on social media after sharing a picture of her post-baby body on her Instagram stories.
The influencer posted the picture of her body after giving birth to the couple's first child.
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.