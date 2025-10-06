A throwback video of a young Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sharing his dream to play for the Springboks has resurfaced online

The viral clip re-emerged shortly after his record-breaking hat-trick against Argentina in Durban

Sacha, who once named Handré Pollard as his favourite player, now shares the field with him in the Springbok squad

A resurfaced clip of a young Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has rugby fans across South Africa smiling and a little emotional.

The viral video shows a teenage Sacha speaking about his dream to one day wear the green and gold jersey, a dream he has since turned into reality.

Now 23, and fresh off a record-breaking performance against Argentina in Durban, the Springbok flyhalf’s journey from schoolboy captain to international star has become one of the sport’s most inspiring stories.

Sacha’s childhood interview resurfaces

The old video, originally aired on Heart FM, shows a confident 14-year-old Sacha sharing his ambitions. When asked about his favourite player, the youngster didn’t hesitate, Handré Pollard, the Springbok legend he now calls a teammate.

In another throwback clip from 2015, a 13-year-old Sacha can be seen addressing his school team at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town. As captain, he thanked his coaches and fellow players, emphasising teamwork over personal glory, a trait that has followed him into his professional career.

From Bishops to the Boks

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s rugby journey began at Cape Town’s prestigious Bishops Diocesan College, renowned for its rugby excellence and competitive spirit. He went on to represent Western Province, captained the Junior Boks, and later earned his Springbok call-up under Rassie Erasmus.

Sacha made his professional debut for Western Province in the 2021 Currie Cup Premier Division against the Free State Cheetahs. His impressive performances secured him a long-term contract with the Stormers, which runs until 2027.

Although eligible to play for England through his father, Nick Feinberg, Sacha chose to represent South Africa. He was named in the Springboks’ year-end tour squad in October 2022, joined the national alignment camp in March 2024, and made his Test debut in June 2024 against Wales — scoring one penalty and two conversions as a substitute.

Speaking to SuperSport recently, Sacha explained how he understands the weight of being a role model:

“I love being a role model. I had so many people I looked up to, so being that person for someone else is something I take seriously. It’s a God-given responsibility.”

Humble yet fiercely driven, the rising star added that staying focused is key:

“I don’t have everything figured out, but if I keep the main thing the main thing and do my job on the field, everything else takes care of itself.”

From school fields in Cape Town to packed stadiums under national colours, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s story is proof that belief, discipline, and faith can turn childhood dreams into global triumphs.

