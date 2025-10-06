Malcolm Marx made a big impact against Argentina, further cementing his place among the Springboks’ top forwards

His performance moved him up the all-time try-scoring ranks, putting him in the company of some of South African rugby’s greats

South Africa secured a tight win, with Marx’s contribution playing a crucial role, while he edges closer to a major record

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx further cemented his place in South African rugby history with a stellar performance against Argentina on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

In a thrilling 29-27 win at Twickenham, London, which secured South Africa’s retention of the Rugby Championship title, Marx crossed the line twice, bringing his tally to 26 Test tries.

The 31-year-old, earning his 84th Test cap, has now matched former Springbok wing Breyton Paulse in a tie for sixth place on the all-time try-scoring list.

Marx also surpassed rugby legend Percy Montgomery, who scored 25 tries in 102 Tests. Just last week, Montgomery lost another record to Springbok youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who scored multiple points in a single match during South Africa’s 67-30 victory over Argentina.

Marx targets Jean de Villiers’ record

Marx is now within striking distance of former Springboks captain Jean de Villiers, who sits on 27 Test tries. Among the forwards, Schalk Burger Jr. leads next with 16 tries from 86 Tests, followed closely by Bongi Mbonambi with 15 tries in 81 Tests.

Marx, Paulse, and Piet Visagie are also tied for 22nd place on the Springboks’ all-time points list with 130 points each, just behind Manie Libbok (133) and Cheslin Kolbe (126).

Meanwhile, Bryan Habana remains South Africa’s all-time leading try scorer with 67 tries in 124 Tests, far ahead of the late Joost van der Westhuizen. Active Springbok Makazole Mapimpi is third among current players, having crossed the line 33 times in 47 Tests.

What did Marx say after the Rugby Championship win?

“It shows the growth and mentality of the side. We always want to get better, no matter what the circumstances are or the results. We always want to represent ourselves, our families and our country; we’re a very proud nation," said Marx on Saturday.

He described the win as a bittersweet experience, reflecting on the challenges the team faced in their first game.

He said that coming back to secure the victory was something special and admitted it had not fully sunk in yet, but he expected the team would appreciate it more over the next few days.

He added that the team still had improvements to make, acknowledging that they were far from perfect in the match and were fortunate to grind out the win.

Marx pointed out that there were many areas for growth, starting with himself, and said that after a short break, the team would work on addressing those areas when they reconvened.

