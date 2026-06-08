Socialite Blue Mbombo has allegedly opened a case against her baby daddy after he reportedly violated the protection order

The influencer recently went viral after she detailed allegations of physical, emotional, and financial abuse against her former partner

Amid the drama surrounding her and the father of her child, Blue Mbombo has been posting photos of herself travelling

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Blue Mbombo has opened a case against her ex. Image: blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

Azul Thandi Mbombo, famously known as Blue Mbombo, has allegedly opened a case against her ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her child.

The social media personality and reality TV star trended for the drama between her and her baby daddy. On 31 May 2026, legal documents which contained some of the harrowing incidences of physical, emotional, and financial abuse were leaked online.

Drama between the former lovers continues to make headlines, as Blue Mbombo reportedly opened a case against him.

Why Blue Mbombo opened a case against baby daddy?

According to Africa Daily, Blue's baby daddy violated the protection order against him. It is alleged that Blue and her helper went to fetch her child from her ex's place. However, drama ensued when she sent the helper back to pick new clothes for her child. It is reported that he sent a scathing email to Mbombo, allegedly harassing her, ultimately leading to the violation of the protection order.

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This led to his arrest and court appearance on 1 June 2026, and the case has been opened for further investigation.

The documents reveal the extent of Blue and her baby daddy's problems, saying she found out in the middle of their relationship that he was married. Apart from that, Blue alleged that he made her terminate multiple pregnancies. Mbombo also alleged that she endured physical, emotional and financial abuse.

“In August 2020, I became pregnant with the Respondent's child. He intimidated me about this pregnancy and ultimately forced me to terminate the pregnancy and to never tell anyone about it. His manner in doing so made me fearful. Out of this fear, I complied,” a part of the papers read.

Blue Mbombo has allegedly opened a case against her baby daddy. Image: bluembombo

Source: Getty Images

Blue Mbombo continues posting her travels

Amid the drama, Blue Mbombo has been posting photos of herself travelling and enjoying the finer things in life. In her last post, she is enjoying some champagne as she travels to her undisclosed location.

In the image, she captioned it, "Short left," and has been enjoying the perks of being on a business class flight.

Check out Blue's Instagram post below:

Mbombo had silenced the noise by stepping away from the limelight and deactivating her Instagram page. After a while, she reactivated it but chose to switch off comments on some of her posts, while leaving the comments limited on the rest.

A look inside Blue Mbombo’s daughter’s housewarming celebration

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Blue Mbombo celebrated her daughter's housewarming in style.

The former Big Brother Mzansi: Double Trouble star posted pictures of how her bambino celebrated her special day.

Source: Briefly News