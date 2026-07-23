A resurfaced 2024 livestream showed Toya Delazy in distress over her passport being taken by Gatwick Airport security

The Afrorave pioneer finally spoke out two years later to clarify what actually happened during the incident

Toya also urged fans to come directly to her for accurate information rather than relying on unverified sources

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Toya Delazy addressed her viral incident at Gatwick Airport. Image: ToyaDelazy

Source: Twitter

Toya Delazy has broken her silence on a Gatwick Airport incident that re-entered public conversation after an old livestream began circulating online.

In the footage from 2024, the South African singer appeared visibly distressed as she recounted having her passport confiscated by airport security without explanation. The clip spread quickly, prompting concern and speculation about what had unfolded.

Speaking out on 23 July 2026, the Afrorave pioneer set the record straight, telling her audience the situation had been dealt with long before the video started doing the rounds again.

"I noticed an incident that happened at Gatwick Airport two years ago has suddenly resurfaced online — coincidentally, on the same day I dropped the Phumelela Remix with Nik Nak.

"That incident was resolved two years ago, my passport was returned shortly afterwards, and I received an apology."

Read Toya Delazy's post below.

Toya Delazy tells fans to fact-check

Beyond clearing up the specifics, Toya used the moment to address how misinformation spreads when people seek out details from secondary sources rather than going directly to her.

"If you want information about me, come to me, sugar. Otherwise you're going to get lost in the sauce. So fact-check the source before you get lost in the sauce. Always fact-check. People will do anything for clout."

The message was pointed but composed, a contrast to the distress visible in the original livestream that had reignited the conversation.

Toya Delazy revealed that her incident at Gatwick Airport had long been resolved. Image: ToyaDelazy

Source: Twitter

Toya Delazy pleads for donations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Toya Delay pleading for financial assistance to return home to South Africa.

The singer revealed that she could not afford a flight to take her home, saying if South Africans could help an anti-illegal immigration campaign, they could help her too.

Source: Briefly News