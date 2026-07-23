Toya Delazy Addresses Viral Gatwick Airport Passport Incident 2 Years Later
- A resurfaced 2024 livestream showed Toya Delazy in distress over her passport being taken by Gatwick Airport security
- The Afrorave pioneer finally spoke out two years later to clarify what actually happened during the incident
- Toya also urged fans to come directly to her for accurate information rather than relying on unverified sources
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Toya Delazy has broken her silence on a Gatwick Airport incident that re-entered public conversation after an old livestream began circulating online.
In the footage from 2024, the South African singer appeared visibly distressed as she recounted having her passport confiscated by airport security without explanation. The clip spread quickly, prompting concern and speculation about what had unfolded.
Speaking out on 23 July 2026, the Afrorave pioneer set the record straight, telling her audience the situation had been dealt with long before the video started doing the rounds again.
"I noticed an incident that happened at Gatwick Airport two years ago has suddenly resurfaced online — coincidentally, on the same day I dropped the Phumelela Remix with Nik Nak.
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"That incident was resolved two years ago, my passport was returned shortly afterwards, and I received an apology."
Read Toya Delazy's post below.
Toya Delazy tells fans to fact-check
Beyond clearing up the specifics, Toya used the moment to address how misinformation spreads when people seek out details from secondary sources rather than going directly to her.
"If you want information about me, come to me, sugar. Otherwise you're going to get lost in the sauce. So fact-check the source before you get lost in the sauce. Always fact-check. People will do anything for clout."
The message was pointed but composed, a contrast to the distress visible in the original livestream that had reignited the conversation.
Toya Delazy pleads for donations
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Toya Delay pleading for financial assistance to return home to South Africa.
The singer revealed that she could not afford a flight to take her home, saying if South Africans could help an anti-illegal immigration campaign, they could help her too.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za