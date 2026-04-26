Singer and songwriter Toya Delazy had social media buzzing when she shared that she doesn't have the money to come back to South Africa

The musician revealed that she's been invited as a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill

South Africans on social media commented on Delazy's post on X

Toya Delazy requests donations to come back to South Africa. Images: ToyaDelzay

Source: UGC

UK-based musician Toya Delazy sparked a conversation on social media over the weekend when she asked for donations for a flight to return to South Africa.

The South African-born artist previously trended on social media when she performed on the streets of London.

South Africans previously commented on the singer's 3-year milestone sobriety journey on social media.

The musician shared on her X account on Saturday, 25 April 2026, that she doesn't have the money to travel to Mzansi.

"I’m invited to Podcast & Chill manje inking is that I’m overseas and Kerosene is so expensive because of the war (I fly home once a year if I’m lucky). Can you guys xhasa the bhanoyi. Otherwise, we are doing it online, which isn’t the same as being in the studio. Y’all did it for Jacinta to chase away the hawkers. I want to chase the oppressors running the system in our industry, doing things that killed so many of our great artists. Either way, my EP is dropping on the 20th of May. I’m indie and investing in it myself. I live far away because I’m shadow-banned, but I will try again. I’m Toya Delazy, and I was once the biggest artist in Africa. Now I’m the most misunderstood artist in Africa," said the musician.

South Africans comment on the musician's post

@Scarnia_11 responded:

"You’ll use the album sales to come, and we will donate for you to go back on the deal?"

@NeeOwn said:

"Why is @JacintaNgobese in your mouth? Why are you talking about Jacinta now? Jacinta this, Jacinta that. You're in a foreign country, complaining about an industry in your home country."

@k_sithebe wrote:

"Wena, why did you ask for an invitation if you knew it'd be difficult?"

@Smmza replied:

"This honestly is heartbreaking. You are basically mocking and making fun of the movement. Have your opinion on how they do things, but mocking it is really distasteful to say the least, especially knowing ur family history. Work on ur EQ, princess."

@iluxapple reacted:

"You turned your back on Zulu customs and traditions. Where did you think you were going to get support with your career from? You should be married and have Grandkids for Inkatha Warriors that died for you, instead of Uyaganga, you sing umbedo wodwa."

Toya Delazy requests sponsorship to come back to Mzansi. Images: ToyaDelazy

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to Toya Delazy’s latest performance: “She invented her own genre”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans criticised Toya Delazy when a new video of her performance went viral on social media.

The UK-based singer, who reportedly started her own genre a while ago, has been trending on social media this week for her singing.

Social media users took to the songwriter's video to comment on her singing and her performance.

Source: Briefly News