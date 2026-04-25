Former Real Housewives of Durban star Mbali Ngiba has made claims of workplace bullying while on the set of a popular series

The star spoke about her bad experiences on Umkhokha: The Curse , alleging that she was bullied until she left the show

However, Mzansi was quick to remind her of an incident that happened at a hotel where she insulted security officers

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A video of Mbali Ngiba swearing at security guards has resurfaced. Image: mbaliyesizwengiba4

Source: Instagram

Mzansi said 'not so fast' to TV actress Mbali Ngiba when she went on Engineer Your Life on 24 April 2026, and spoke about the bullying she allegedly endured at a TV production.

An emotional Mbali spoke about how she would often cry a lot when she got home, saying the experience was unbearable. However, some people were less sympathetic towards Mbali, and they reminded her why that is.

Mbali insults security guards

The video went viral in January 2024, when she was seen arguing with the security at Hotel Sky, Sandton, Johannesburg. The guards apparently denied her and her friends access to their hotel rooms when trouble erupted.

“With an R4 000 salary, you think you’re everything? And you’re sleeping here. You are getting that R4 000 because of us. Who do you think you are? You’re just a security guard with no matric,” Mbali screams

Mzansi could not care less about Mbali's story. The video was shared by @officialtwinny. Below are some of the reactions:

"Oh but she’s the biggest bully!! She was telling security guards that they earn 4k and they don’t have matric. To the people who bullied her on set Siyabonga," the user boldly stated.

Mzansi revisited her recent interview, where she claimed she was bullied, whereas she did the bullying. She later apologised for the offensive rant.

A clip of Mbali Ngiba mocking a security guard trended. Image: Starquality

Source: Instagram

@Khabazela_Khabb replied"

"You'd find out that she claims to be bullied because most people actually stood up to her and didn't allow her to bully them. That's how bullies are...they cry foul as soon as people stand up to them and act as victims."

@officialtwinny stated:

"We need to get both sides."

@sharonshibes said she was rude"

"She’s a bully. I remember her days on RHOD body shaming Nonkus's hips and threatening to beat her; she must wipe those crocodile tears."

@sthembileapolo1 vocal

"What if it stems from the hostility she faced there? When you're bullied at the workplace, NO ONE TAKES YOU CRC."

@FransSekonya stated:

"Bamlayile, she's a bully herself, must they just gave her a taste of her own medicine in that Umkhokha set."

@AMlakuhlwa slammed:

"This is exactly where I love Social media......udelela abantu and hope for sympathy kanti nawe uyi Rubbish."

@Alaskakid3 defended her:

"You don't know the whole story, but I understand putting a black woman down is the easiest thing to do, so go for it, I guess."

Chyma's music wiped off

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Chymamusique announced that his songs had been removed from streaming platforms without his permission.

Chymamusique suggested the takedown was an abuse of power and an act of sabotage.

Source: Briefly News