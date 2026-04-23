Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, was recently praised for her willingness to attend his court sessions since his arrest in November 2025

Despite claiming that she was pregnant and gave birth during the period in which he was arrested, fans noted how she never left his side

The Lekompo singer appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court as he faces multiple charges following a road rage incident

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Fans noted how Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, held him down. Image: Official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

During his most recent appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, fans spotted a familiar face in the courtroom, and it was none other than his baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto.

South African Lekompo musician Shebeshxt was arrested in November 2025 and has made two bail applications so far, but they have been declined. As he fights for his freedom, he recently broke down in court over his wife.

Fans admire Kholofelo

On X, a fan with the handle, @mabetie9405, praised Kholofelo for attending the court sessions, despite raising a newborn baby alone.

"This lady really loves Shebe. I guess this is exactly what they mean when they say “I’ll be with you through thick and thin, through the highs and lows.” No matter what, she’s standing right there with him."

The user posted two photos of Kholofelo, including one of her attending a court session. Fans noted how tired or fed up she looks. She also previously started a petition to get him out from jail.

Some fans were moved by the way in which she supports her man, despite all that they have been through.

@PulseOnX gushed:

"That's the type of woman you need in life, and they're very rare to find."

@djkingstuz praised Kholofelo:

"Well, this woman was there from the beginning. She knows and understands her man. The money did not change her. She is still there. He will still top the charts when he leaves jail. If Shebe were dating a baddie, the baddie could have long vanished and forgotten about him by now."

@Oscarkhomotsoh said:

"Relationships are thick and thin, until it's scandalous, then one opts for their sanity and my mental health. That’s real loyalty right there, standing by someone through every season, not just the good moments."

Some people are not entirely moved by this:

@QondileKM asked:

"Then why is she failing to tell him to stop being a prik?"

@mofo_refilwe said:

"She looks like she’s carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders in that second frame."

@mabetie9405 defended her:

"She’s been through a lot. They just had a newborn, and he was arrested when she delivered the baby."

@TholisoN stated:

"Maybe she wasn’t in it for the money but for the love."

@mabetie9405 answered:

"Eish that’s another issue."

@officialtwinny stated:

"This is what we call being stupidly in love. What can we say? She’s supporting her baby daddy."

@MiltonTlou exclaimed:

"There is no such thing as love these days, she knows what she is missing!"

Sizwe Dhlomo notices something with Shebe's latest look in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Shebeshxt's viral photo in court, commenting on his looks

Mzansi reacted to Sizwe's post and offered various reactions to the rapper's physical appearance, agreeing that he looks healthier.

Source: Briefly News