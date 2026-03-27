Shebeshxt's fans launch petition to secure his release from jail

Limpopo musician Shebeshxt has been behind bars since his arrest on 12 November 2025 in Polokwane

On Thursday, 26 March 2026, it emerged that his fans made a bold move to secure his release

Several critics argued that the fans' move made a mockery of the South African justice system

Shebeshxt’s supporters started a petition for his bail. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Fans of controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt have launched an audacious effort to have the musician granted bail.

The Rato Laka hitmaker has been behind bars since his arrest on 12 November 2025 at his Bendor home in Polokwane.

Shebeshxt spent the festive season in jail after the Polokwane Magistrates' Court denied him bail. Efforts by his legal team to appeal the lower court’s decision at the Polokwane High Court hit a brick wall when Acting Judge Natalie Burnet upheld Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi’s initial ruling denying Shebeshxt bail.

Now, fans of the incarcerated musician have taken matters into their own hands and launched a petition to have Shebeshxt released on bail.

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Fans push for Shebeshxt’s bail with online petition

On Thursday, 26 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @KhananiShingan1 shared a screenshot of a petition started on the website iPetitions appealing for Shebeshxt to be granted bail. The post was captioned:

“Shebe Maburna’s fans are challenging the law 🤣”

According to the screenshot, the petition had just over 500 signatories.

See the screenshot below:

SA reacts after Shebeshxt's fans launch petition

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some applauded the fans for starting a petition to have Shebe granted bail, others criticised them, arguing that they were making a mockery of the South African justice system.

Here are some of the comments:

@edwin_16_04 remarked:

“😭😂😂😂😅 can't they cheat the system or what🤣🤣 One thing I know about him is that if he gets the bail, he is still gonna commit the same crimes.”

@mofo_refilwe said:

‘They think the Constitution is a WhatsApp group where they can just vote people out. 😭😭😭”

@VeronicaLindel1 fumed:

“They want him to assault more people and cause more accidents? Nah, society is better off without him. He can release his music from jail.”

@TshiiPree laughed:

“Haibo. This is not ‘Big Brother Mzansi’. The law must take its course 😂”

@ThabiJoy4 commented:

“They are cray, cray just like him, spoiled even to think they can do wrong and just walk away free.”

@abc_im_DEE predicted:

“Should he get the bail, when he gets out, his going to slap all those who signed the petition. Zwap!”

@Boity_tshivhase argued:

"I’m such a huge fan of Mabena, but aowa shame he needs to face the consequences of his actions till he learns he is not above the program! Nx he bored me so much cause he was literally set for greatness but decided to ruin it 🚮"

Mzansi reacted to a petition appealing for Shebeshxt's release. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt charged behind bars

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt landed in fresh trouble after authorities allegedly found prohibited items in his holding cell.

Fresh information revealed how Shebeshxt's friend on the outside exposed him and landed him in new trouble.

Source: Briefly News