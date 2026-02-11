On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, Shebeshxt landed in fresh trouble after authorities allegedly found prohibited items in his holding cell

Fresh information has revealed how Shebeshxt's friend on the outside exposed him and landed him in new trouble

Social media users blamed the friend for exposing Shebeshxt, while some commentators predicted tougher consequences for Shebeshxt

New information revealed on how Shebeshxt's friend on the outside landed him in trouble behind bars.

Who needs enemies when you have friends like Shebeshzt’s? New details have emerged on how officials knew that Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke had prohibited items in his holding cell, thanks to his friend on the outside.

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, South Africans were stunned following reports that Shebeshxt had landed in trouble behind bars after authorities allegedly caught him and another individual with a cellular device and drug-related items.

Chauke is currently in custody and awaiting trial for dates in February at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Now details have emerged on how authorities figured out that Shebeshxt had a smartphone behind bars.

How Shebeshxt's friend exposed him

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, entertainment and current affairs blogger Buzz Life News reported that authorities caught wind of the situation after Shebeshxt’s friend and musician on the outside, named Flower from the group Dhem Scott, shared a screenshot of an alleged video call between him and Shebeshxt. Flower posted the screenshot on social media, and when the authorities saw it, they rushed to the cells and carried out a search.

When contacted by Buzz Life News, Limpopo Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that two individuals were caught with contraband. Ledwaba did not confirm the individual’s names.

“There are certain protocols that need to be followed once this sort of thing happens with awaiting-trial prisoners. We need to follow those procedures. I can, however, confirm that two individuals were found with cellphones and apparatus related to drugs between 28 and 30 years old. Further details will be revealed,” Ledwaba said.

See the screenshot of Shebeshxt on a video call with his friend below:

SA reacts after Shebeshxt is charged behind bars

Elsewhere on X, social media users predicted that Shebeshxt would be moved from the Polokwane Holding Cells to a more secure correctional facility such as the one housing Thabo Bester and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Some blamed Flower for allegedly setting up Shebeshxt.

Here are some of the comments:

@Gadfly342043 predicted:

“Awaiting-trial detainees found with contraband face consequences; administrative and criminal. If true, remand custody in a correctional centre (not holding cells) is foreseeable. After Matlala and Bester precedents, consistency in classification and transfer can't be selective.”

@sponge2023 requested:

“More charges must be added. If he continues again, send him to Kokstad.”

@UltraCee66 claimed:

“He was set up by his boys. How do you even know screenshot a video call and post it on Facebook? I think that's why he was caught with those.”

@mc_sekgala said:

“This boy, if he keeps doing stupid things, he'll end up sharing a wall with Thabo and the cat...😅”

South Africans reacted after Shebeshxt landed in new trouble in jail.

Sol Phenduka gives Shebeshxt advice

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that popular broadcaster Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on a picture of Shebeshxt grinning from ear to ear while in a holding cell.

Sol Phenduka gave Shebeshxt advice regarding his case and how such pictures could influence public perceptions.

