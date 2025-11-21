A picture of Shebeshxt grinning from ear to ear while in a jail cell was widely circulated after his bail was postponed to Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on the picture and gave Shebeshxt advice regarding his case

Social media users weighed in with jokes and serious arguments defending Shebeshxt

Sol Phenduka weighed in on a picture of Shebeshxt in a jail cell. Image: official.shebeshxt, solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka has reacted to a picture of Shebeshxt smiling behind bars and advised the controversial Limpopo-born rapper.

On Friday, 21 November 2025, Shebeshxt made his second appearance before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court following his arrest on charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Shebeshxt was supposed to apply for bail but the hearing was postponed to Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

A picture of the rapper grinning from ear to ear while inside a jail cell was widely shared on X (Twitter) quashing earlier reports that he had been released on R5,000 bail, and confirming that he was still incarcerated. While South Africans weighed in on the photo, Sol Phenduka, joined the conversation and shared his two cents as well as a word of advice.

Sol Phenduka advises Shebeshxt after photo of him smiling behind bars

On Friday, 21 November 2025, the entertainment and current affairs blogger Inside Out News shared a photo of Shebeshxt in a holding cell. In the picture he reaches out to shake hands with someone from the outside while smiling from ear to ear.

See the post below:

Taking to his official X account, Sol Phenduka, who is a fan of the Lekompo musician, weighed in on the photo of Shebeshxt smiling behind bars. In his post, Sol Phenduka initially questioned the authenticity of the photo.

The former Kaya FM presenter suggested that Shebeshxt should manage his public image carefully because photos of him smiling behind bars can be misinterpreted. The post was captioned:

“Is this pic authentic and recent? This is the time where he should try show some remorse for the sake of his case, not smiling behind bars.”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Sol Phenduka's advice to Shebeshxt

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some agreed with Sol Phenduka’s advice, but some disagreed and argued that one photo wasn’t enough to judge whether Shebeshxt was remorseful or not.

Here are some of the comments:

@LincolnLumbe suggested:

“He’s probably being worshipped in there.”

@emmanuel_molele asked:

“So he must cry when fans are asking for a pic? 😭”

@TlangeloTlangi argued:

“A fleeting smile in a stressful court photograph proves nothing about guilt or character and cannot be used to prejudge a man who has not yet had his day in court. Forcing an accused person to act broken before evidence is tested undermines the Constitution’s guarantee of innocent until proven guilty and turns justice into a popularity contest.”

@smangciphu joked:

“For him it's home sweet home 🏠 you can see by the smile on his face 😁”

Sol Phenduka advised Shebeshxt after his prison photo went viral. Image: official.shebeshxt, solphenduka

Source: Instagram

NPA explains why Shebeshxt’s bail hearing was postponed

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed reasons Shebeshxt's bail hearing was postponed to Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

The NPA also shared that Shebeshxt faces harsher penalties after successfully upgrading his charges from Schedule 5. Shebeshxt was arrested while out on R5,000 bail for a separate matter where he is also facing serious charges.

Source: Briefly News