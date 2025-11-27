Controversial Lekompo musician Shebeshxt shared that he and his long-term partner, Kholofelo Chuene, are expecting

In an affidavit read on his behalf on Thursday, 27 November 2025, during his bail application, Shebeshxt also shared the estimated due date

Shebeshxt also shared details of his monthly financial responsibilities, which total more than R70,000

Shebeshxt revealed that they are expecting a child and the due date.

Source: Facebook

Controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt has confirmed rumours that he and his long-term partner Kholofelo Chuene are pregnant. He also confirmed when they are expecting to welcome their new bundle of joy into their lives.

Shebeshxt appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 27 November 2025. The popular Lekompo artist is facing nine charges, including three counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). His case falls under Schedule 6 offences.

Shebeshxt confirms pregnancy while seeking bail

During the bail hearing, his lawyer, Advocate Lot Ramusi, read an affidavit on his behalf detailing why he should be granted bail.

In the affidavit, Shebeshxt confirmed rumours that his partner, Kholofelo Chuene, is pregnant. This revelation comes just over a year after the tragic passing of their nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile, in a car accident in June 2024.

In his affidavit, Shebeshxt claimed that Kholofelo is expected to give birth in the first week of December, but did not reveal the exact date.

The musician, born Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, shared that he has an eight-year-old daughter who is in Grade 2. The minor stays with her mother in Krugersdorp. Shebeshxt claimed that he pays R5 000 child maintenance per month.

Shebeshxt further explained that he is requesting bail to continue supporting his family. He said that he contributes a total of R50,000 or R25,000 each per month to his unemployed parents. Shebeshxt said he also supports his partner's family with R18,000 per month toward their upkeep.

Social media user @Am_Blujay shared details of Shebeshxt’s affidavit as read before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

See the post below:

SA reacts after Shebeshxt shares why he should be granted bail

In the comments section, some social media users shared pictures of Shebeshxt’s heavily pregnant wife, Kholofelo Chiune. Some argued that the affidavit’s contents weren’t enough to secure his release on bail.

Here are some of the comments:

@spesh1512 asked:

“Isn’t he supposed to prove that he’s not a danger to society? Where was all this when he was violating people?”

@UkrainiSlav remarked:

“These contents in his affidavit are enough to make me go to church every week.”

@Moskito_Jnr said:

“He should have thought about all those responsibilities before engaging in stupid things.”

@CollenGumbi argued:

“Lol, criminals! They become more responsible when they get arrested. They don't think about the victims when they take them away from their families permanently. He must be sentenced.”

@MoMadibi questioned:

“All criminals have families to feed. He is going to jail anyway, so how are they going to cope?"

SA reacts after Shebeshxt shares his hefty monthly expenses.

Source: Facebook

Sol Phenduka advises Shebeshxt after viral prison photo

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka reacted to a photo of Shebeshxt grinning from ear to ear while in a jail cell that was widely circulated after his bail was initially postponed.

Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on the picture and gave Shebeshxt advice regarding his case. Social media users weighed in with jokes and serious arguments in defence of Shebeshxt.

