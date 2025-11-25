On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Shebeshxt appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court for his bail application

The matter was postponed again, and Shebeshxt's lawyer, Advocate Lot Ramusi, shed light on the development

Advocate Lot Ramusi also shared details on an incident that transpired between him and Shebeshxt

It never rains for Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt, following reports that his bail hearing was postponed again amid revelations that he now faces nine charges instead of the initial three.

Shebeshxt appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, after his bail hearing was initially postponed during his second court appearance on Friday, 21 November.

Shebeshxt's lawyer shares why bail hearing was postponed again

His bail hearing was postponed to Thursday, 27 November 2025, after his lawyer, Advocate Lot Ramusi, requested additional time to prepare.

Speaking to journalists outside the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court after Shebeshxt’s bail hearing was postponed again, Ramusi confirmed the addition of new charges and that the musician is now facing Schedule 6 charges. He said that they were forced to ask for the matter to be postponed because they were ambushed with additional charges.

“I wanted to inform the court that give us time. That's at least a day, so that we can go through each and every single count. There are 6 counts that I am not aware of. We were ambushed. I can say so. We were ambushed today. It’s something of an ambush. We were ready to proceed before we were presented with those six new charges. So, we must prepare. I mean, I'll be doing a disservice to my client if I were to proceed in a matter that I'm not prepared for,” Ramusi explained.

According to a report by the Polokwane Observer, the new charges that were added to Shebeshxt’s case include three counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, malicious damage to property and robbery with intent to cause bodily harm.

To compound the situation, the State alleges that the rapper also faces several additional charges, including those linked to a warrant of arrest issued in 2023.

Lawyer speaks on the incident with Shebeshxt in court

When his lawyers requested a postponement, Shebeshxt strongly signalled in court that he did not want any further delays. Ramusi addressed the incident and referred to Shebeshxt’s gig guide that circulated online shortly before his arrest.

“Look, my client has got a lot to lose by remaining in custody. It's public knowledge that he's probably the most booked artist in South Africa right now, and keeping him in custody is a bit of a burden for him, because every day he is here, he is owing someone a deposit,” Ramusi added.

After Shebeshxt signalled that he wanted the bail hearing to proceed, the court adjourned briefly to allow Ramusi to consult with the rapper privately. After reconvening, the magistrate postponed the bail hearing to Thursday, 27 November at 1400hrs, noting that the investigating officer will be unavailable on Wednesday as they are testifying in another case in Tzaneen.

