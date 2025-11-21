Popular musician Shebeshxt has reportedly not been released after appearing in court on Friday, 21 November 2025

The Limpopo rapper was arrested on attempted murder charges and remains in custody

Fans of the artist took to social media to react to reports that Shebeshxt's bail hearing has been extended

Lekompo star Shebeshxt's bail hearing has been postponed. Images: ShebeMaburna

Source: Instagram

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, will reportedly remain in custody after he was arrested in November 2025 for attempted murder.

Chauke, who previously made headlines when he appeared in court, remains in jail after his bail hearing on Friday, 21 November 2025..

The musician also caused a buzz on social media this past week when he was spotted in a police van.

Daily Sun reported on Friday, 21 November 2025, that Shebeshxt remains behind bars after his bail hearing was postponed to Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

According to the publication, the artist's lawyer, Lot Rammusi, requested more time to gather information for his next bail.

News channel Polokwane Observer revealed on its X account on Friday, 21 November 2025, that the NPA Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi, explained in a video why the artist's bail hearing will continue on 25 November 2025.

South Africans respond to the musician's case

@Tee_BATSO replied:

"There was no way, ba ka gana ka bail a le kae kortes?" (How can they refuse him bail?)

@PrincessLayla said:

"He didn't get bail, postponed for next week on Tuesday. Kholo is heavily pregnant. We saw her, he might get bail next because of Kholo's pregnancy."

@LincolnLumbe reacted:

"He will need to attend those gigs because the lawyers have seen that gig guide, and we know how they operate."

@Dbanj25 commented:

"Our Justice system is failing us, bafethu," (guys).

@kwinda_Journo said:

"That's a lie, R5000 is for the Lebowakgomo cases that are set to sit next year."

Daily Sun shared a video on its TikTok account on Friday, 21 November 2025, of the musician's fans pushing to get inside the court.

@SetjhabaLetsel2 wrote:

"That one will fight during the festive season and get arrested again, I'm telling you. He's got anger. I can sense it from Free State Province."

@Buntu_Bokweni reacted:

"He must make a lot of money in this festive season because next year he is going to spend some time behind bars."

@itumeleng_ba responded:

"How? This guy is a danger to society."

Entertainment channel Inside Out News shared a photo of the musician behind bars on its X account on 21 November 2025.

@EsaleYena said:

"This kind of behavior is exactly what the state can use to argue against his bail application."

@m_misoh responded:

"NPA, LASA, and SAPS must do awareness campaigns about bail. It is clear that people do not have an idea what bail is, what it means."

Limpopo musician Shebeshxt remains in jail. Image: ShebeMaburna

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt is fully booked for the festive season

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African Lekompo star Shebeshxt was already fully booked for the festive season.

A social media user recently shared the Limpopo musician's gig guide on X and TikTok, which went viral.

Many South Africans were stunned by Shebe's festive season gig guide as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

