Shebeshxt Remains in Custody After First Court Appearance as Attempted Murder Case Takes a New Turn
- Shebeshxt made his initial appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 13 November 2025, after his arrest on attempted murder charges
- He was remanded in custody after the matter was postponed to Friday, 21 November 2025, amid new developments
- Social media users reacted to a video of Shebeshxt being in good spirits during his initial court appearance
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt appeared in good spirits when he made his first appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 13 November 2025, following his arrest on attempted murder charges.
The 30-year-old was arrested on 12 November on two counts of attempted murder linked to a road-rage shooting that took place in October 2025, during which shots were allegedly fired at another vehicle, leaving a man seriously injured.
Shebeshxt's attempted murder case takes a new turn
The rapper is in hot water after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) indicated that it wanted to add another case to the matter. Shebeshxt remains in custody after his case was postponed to Friday, 21 November 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Despite the legal situation, Shebeshxt remained upbeat as he returned to the holding cells. In a video shared by news publication EWN on its official Twitter account, the Lekompo musician even waved at someone in the crowd before leaving court.
Watch the video below:
Social media reacts as Shebeshxt makes first court appearance
Social media users flooded the comments with a range of reactions. While some revisited the advice that seasoned broadcaster Tbo Touch had given him, others argued that Shebeshxt was beyond saving, and jail would not scare him straight.
Here are some of the comments:
@LincolnLumbe said:
“Imagine throwing away a lucrative career because you can’t control your emotions.”
@Tebogo_M21 highlighted:
“If losing his daughter didn’t change him, what will jail do, mara? There's no longer hope.”
@MSOM20 shared:
“We stand with Shebeshxt in these difficult times. They provoke him. He is only a human.”
AKA's dad asks burning question as alleged shooter returns to SA: "I doubt they'll be able to answer"
@ghettostar_22 said:
“If November passes and he still hasn't gotten bail. I'm sorry to say this, but those who booked him will see him next year.”
@nkabindenm remarked:
“Let's hope that the law will teach him some serious lessons about respecting the lives of other people. The young man seems to be very disrespectful, even towards his own supporters.”
@chiefcebo_ shared:
“I am very disappointed. He made a name for himself. He has a history of crime and poverty. Made money and destroyed the very same name built through a populist and hooliganism approach.”
@Thartch_ said:
“I see no remorse but impatience.”
@Sabrina87223622 claimed:
“As his fans, we've tried for him. We gave him enough love, care and support, but it seems like he is more than happy to please his haters than his lovers.”
Shebeshxt's history of legal troubles
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt's latest arrest adds to the string of serious legal troubles. The Limpopo-born rapper faced attempted murder charges in 2022 and 2023.
Shebeshxt has also trended for the wrong reasons following stabbing incidents and the alleged use of his firearm at one of his shows. The rapper was previously condemned online for stabbing a fan earlier this year.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za