Shebeshxt made his initial appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 13 November 2025, after his arrest on attempted murder charges

He was remanded in custody after the matter was postponed to Friday, 21 November 2025, amid new developments

Social media users reacted to a video of Shebeshxt being in good spirits during his initial court appearance

Shebeshxt returned to jail after his first court appearance. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt appeared in good spirits when he made his first appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 13 November 2025, following his arrest on attempted murder charges.

The 30-year-old was arrested on 12 November on two counts of attempted murder linked to a road-rage shooting that took place in October 2025, during which shots were allegedly fired at another vehicle, leaving a man seriously injured.

Shebeshxt's attempted murder case takes a new turn

The rapper is in hot water after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) indicated that it wanted to add another case to the matter. Shebeshxt remains in custody after his case was postponed to Friday, 21 November 2025.

Despite the legal situation, Shebeshxt remained upbeat as he returned to the holding cells. In a video shared by news publication EWN on its official Twitter account, the Lekompo musician even waved at someone in the crowd before leaving court.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts as Shebeshxt makes first court appearance

Social media users flooded the comments with a range of reactions. While some revisited the advice that seasoned broadcaster Tbo Touch had given him, others argued that Shebeshxt was beyond saving, and jail would not scare him straight.

Here are some of the comments:

@LincolnLumbe said:

“Imagine throwing away a lucrative career because you can’t control your emotions.”

@Tebogo_M21 highlighted:

“If losing his daughter didn’t change him, what will jail do, mara? There's no longer hope.”

@MSOM20 shared:

“We stand with Shebeshxt in these difficult times. They provoke him. He is only a human.”

@ghettostar_22 said:

“If November passes and he still hasn't gotten bail. I'm sorry to say this, but those who booked him will see him next year.”

@nkabindenm remarked:

“Let's hope that the law will teach him some serious lessons about respecting the lives of other people. The young man seems to be very disrespectful, even towards his own supporters.”

@chiefcebo_ shared:

“I am very disappointed. He made a name for himself. He has a history of crime and poverty. Made money and destroyed the very same name built through a populist and hooliganism approach.”

@Thartch_ said:

“I see no remorse but impatience.”

@Sabrina87223622 claimed:

“As his fans, we've tried for him. We gave him enough love, care and support, but it seems like he is more than happy to please his haters than his lovers.”

Shebeshxt's history of legal troubles

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt's latest arrest adds to the string of serious legal troubles. The Limpopo-born rapper faced attempted murder charges in 2022 and 2023.

Shebeshxt has also trended for the wrong reasons following stabbing incidents and the alleged use of his firearm at one of his shows. The rapper was previously condemned online for stabbing a fan earlier this year.

