Tony Forbes shared his thoughts after Siyabonga Gezani and Malusi David Ndimande were extradited from Eswatini on Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Forbes disclosed how he feels about his son's suspected killers in an interview with eNCA

Tony Forbes also asked some tough questions, which he doubts AKA's suspected murderers will be able to answer

Tony Forbes, the father of the late rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, raised a few burning questions after the person who allegedly shot and killed his son was successfully extradited to South Africa.

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, Siyabonga Gezani and Malusi David Ndimande were extradited from Eswatini to face charges in South Africa.

AKA's dad forgives his son's alleged killers

In an interview with eNCA, Tony Forbes reacted to the return of the two brothers, who are facing charges related to the murders of AKA and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. Speaking to the publication, Tony Forbes raised burning questions which he hopes the murder suspects will be able to answer.

Forbes explained that he has not carried any hate toward AKA and Tibz’s alleged murderers. He shared that he attended the first bail hearing for the alleged murderers. This was in hopes of finding some form of closure.

“I mean, there are so many questions that can be asked. I guess the thing for me is that, you know, I've not walked around for the last two and a half years hating these people. I've forgiven you know. At the first bail hearing, I wanted to see those people's faces in court, and that happened,” Tony Forbes said.

AKA's dad poses questions amid Ndimande brothers' return

He stressed that forgiveness does not erase the unanswered questions. His focus is now on the person who allegedly hired the seven suspects arrested for the murder of AKA. Tony Forbes said his questions relate to the person who allegedly ordered the hit on AKA.

“If I had to talk to them, I mean, for me, there's only really one question, and I doubt that they'll be able to answer the question or would be willing to. But you know, for me, what we mustn't forget is that the person who commissioned this is not in that group of seven. So, my questions, you know, not necessarily to them, but to, you know, overall, would relate to you know who commissioned this? Where did it start? Who is behind this? Those are the questions that I think are most relevant for me. Forgiving them, I mean, that's happened. I still want to see justice, of course, but my questions would still relate to, you know, who ordered this?” Tony Forbes asked.

Mkhwanazi hints at arrests in AKA murder case following extradition

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi disclosed that police had shifted focus in their investigation into the murders of AKA and Tibz.

Mkhwanazi also spoke on the possibility of new arrests in the case following the successful extradition of Siyabonga Gezani and Malusi David Ndimande from Eswatini to face charges in South Africa.

