Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, the two siblings accused of killing AKA and Tibz, have arrived in South Africa

AKA's dad broke his silence hours after the two murder suspects landed in South Africa

Social media users expressed optimism that the Ndimande brothers would finally expose who ordered the hit on AKA

AKA's father broke his silence after the Ndimande brothers arrived in South Africa.

Tony Forbes, the father of the late rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has reacted to the return of two brothers, accused of killing his son and celebrity chef Tibz, to South Africa from Eswatini.

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were extradited to South Africa from Eswatini after abandoning their legal fight.

Tony Forbes reacts as AKA murder suspects land in SA

In an interview with eNCA hours after the Ndimande brothers’ arrival in South Africa, Tony Forbes expressed optimism that justice would be served when Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande and their five co-accused go on trial in July 2026. He was particularly pleased that the brother who allegedly pulled the trigger on the night AKA was killed would finally stand trial.

“I'm very excited; is probably not the right word, but I'm pleased that we've arrived at this day. It's been a long time coming, but for me, I feel satisfied now that when the trial starts, all seven will be on trial. Well, I hope all seven will be on trial together, in particular the brother that pulled the trigger,” Tony Forbes said.

He applauded the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for keeping him updated on any developments in AKA’s murder case. Tony Forbes said when the police traced and arrested the two siblings in Eswatini, they advised him to be patient, explaining that the extradition process would take a while.

He expressed satisfaction at the way the SAPS and NPA had handled the matter.

“The investigating team, along with the NPA, has kept me abreast over the last two and a half years. The day when they called to say that they had arrested the two brothers in Eswatini, my expectations were managed. But by them saying it's gonna be a complicated process. So, it won't happen quickly, and today it's happening. So, I'm very pleased with that,” Tony Forbes added.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in as AKA's dad reacts to Ndimande brothers' arrival

Reacting to AKA’s dad’s interview, social media users expressed hope that the Ndimande brothers would reveal who hired them to kill the late rapper.

Here are some of the comments:

@Khumbu_M asked:

“Where is Tibz's family representative as well?”

@KagisoTeffo3 suggested:

“They must also sing at their trial and tell us who ordered the hit on AKA and his friend. 🤔”

@NdinguAmanda said:

“Oh, my goodness, he sounds just like him 😳”

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, reacted to the arrival of the Ndimande brothers in South Africa.

