The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development announced the date when Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande would return to South Africa

The two brothers are accused of killing rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development also disclosed the logistical arrangements

The date the Ndimande brothers will return to South Africa from Eswatini was revealed. Image: tebello.motsoane, akaworldwide

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has confirmed the date when the two Ndimande brothers, accused of the murders of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, will be extradited to South Africa from Eswatini.

This follows reports that Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who had opposed South Africa’s extradition request, had withdrawn their appeal in Eswatini. Consequently, the Acting Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini granted the extradition order.

Details of AKA murder suspects' return to South Africa confirmed

In a statement shared on its official X (Twitter) account on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development confirmed that Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande are to be extradited on 11 November.

The two brothers, who were traced to Eswatini after the murders of AKA and Tibz in February 2023, will join their five co-accused, who are waiting for trial to begin in 2026. The duo will stand trial on charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development disclosed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) would oversee all logistical arrangements, including their handover and collection from Eswatini.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said further details regarding Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande’s court appearance in KwaZulu-Natal will be confirmed upon their arrival in South Africa.

AKA's father praised Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for a breakthrough in the murder case. Image: akaworldwide

AKA’s dad hails General Mkhwanazi for arrests in murder case

In related news, AKA's father, Tony Forbes, praised Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his active role in his son's murder investigation.

Forbes sang Mkhwanazi's praises during an episode of the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Experience (SMWX) that premiered on Sunday, 2 November 2025.

Tony Forbes confirmed that the suspects were arrested using a method previously discussed by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony before parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. Forbes expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the suspects in the AKA murder case were arrested.

State lines up 45 witnesses for AKA murder trial

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the State revealed that they had lined up 45 witnesses for the AKA murder trial.

On Thursday, 24 July 2025, prosecutor Advocate Elvis Gcweka disclosed that the state wants the murder trial of Tibz and AKA's alleged killers to run in two sessions. Gcweka also revealed the evidence the State will present during the trial.

