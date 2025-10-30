Two of the men arrested in connection with the killing of AKA and his friend Tibz have abandoned the appeal against their extradition

AKA murder suspects finally set to return to South Africa for trial. Image: akaworldwide

There has been a major development in the extradition case involving two of the alleged killers of South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.

The Ndimande brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi, are part of seven men who were arrested in February 2024 in connection with the death of AKA and his close friend, celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motshoane. AKA and TIbz were gunned down outside a now-closed Durban restaurant in February 2023.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in Eswatini on 24 February 2024 and were wanted in South Africa in connection with the double murder of AKA and Tibz. After just over a year of fighting their extradition to South Africa, the two brothers are set to return to South Africa following a new development in their case.

AKA murder suspects to be extradited to South Africa

On Wednesday, 29 October 2025, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, through their lawyers, Sivesonkhe Ngwenya Attorneys, formally withdrew their appeal against a ruling by the Manzini Magistrate’s Court, which granted South Africa’s request for their extradition in August 2024. The duo did not reveal why they were withdrawing their appeal at the High Court.

The Ndimande brothers’ decision to withdraw their application follows the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Lomvula Hlophe, filing new evidence related to the extradition request. In an affidavit filed at the High Court, Hlophe expected the court to determine that the extradition request submitted by South Africa was valid before hearing the Ndimande brothers’ appeal.

Hlophe expressed concern that failing to consider the new evidence could result in substantial prejudice to the case.

“It is envisaged that if the issue of the validity of the request is not dealt with by the requested State (Eswatini), this poses the real risk that the appellants may raise the issue after their surrender to South Africa,” Hlophe stated.

She further warned that the Ndimande brothers might use this as grounds to challenge the validity of the extradition in South Africa and evade prosecution. Hlophe is still expected to go ahead with the application before the Ndimande brothers are extradited.

The AKA murder accused abandoned their appeal against their extradition to South Africa. Image: akaworldwide

Why were the Ndimande brothers appealing their extradition?

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande had appealed the decision, citing procedural flaws and personal safety concerns. The brothers stated that they were afraid they would be killed in South Africa, citing taxi wars and that there were people who were after them. At one point, they made demands that if they are extradited, they want to be escorted by members of the Royal Swazi Police and surrendered to a correctional facility in South Africa.

Once extradited, the pair will join five additional suspects: Lindokuhle Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, Lindani Ndimande and Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi. The four Ndimande men are believed to be brothers.

