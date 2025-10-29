Mamelodi Cousins’ Alleged Murderer Appears in Court and Abandons Bail

The man accused of killing cousins Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga appeared before the Mamelodi Magistrates' Court

He was arrested shortly after the bodies of the two women were found in Mamelodi East, Tshewane

He is facing multiple charges and has abandoned bail, and the case was postponed

Tshiamo and Baleseng's alleged murderer appeared in court. Image: Tshiyamo016/TikTok and Tini Premier/ Facebook

MAMELODI EAST, TSHWANE — The man accused of killing Tahwane cousins Baleseng and tshiamo Moramaga appeared in court on 29 October 2025 and abandoned his bail bid.

According to Eyewitness News, Tebogo Mnisi faces two murder charges, an attempted murder charge, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. He abandoned his bail application and opted to be represented by Legal Aid.

News Live SA posted a video of Mnisi's appearance on its @newslivesa X account. Mnisi broke down in tears as his lawyer said that he had no prior convictions, no pending charges, and no protection order against him. His case was postponed to 19 January 2025 for further investigation.

Why was Mnisi arrested?

Mnisi was arrested hours after Tshiamo and Baleseng's bodies were found outside of a tavern. An eyewitness alleged that the shooting happened after Mnisi reportedly got into an argument with one of the victims.

This is a developing story.

