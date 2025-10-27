Aubrey Tau, the founding CEO of Moja Love TV, gave a significant amount to the families of the two cousins who were tragically shot and killed in Mamelodi East

The Aubrey Tau Foundation applauded the community and prayed that the National Prosecuting Authority would ensure justice was served

Several social media users criticised Aubrey Tau for giving the two cousins' families money, while some applauded him

Aubrey Tau gave R250k to the families of two Tshwane cousin sisters. Image: Yfm

Source: Twitter

Moja Love TV channel owner Aubrey Tau made a sizeable donation to the families of two cousins who were shot and killed in Mamelodi East. This comes just a day after Tau offered a mouthwatering reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot the two cousin sisters.

After a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murders of two women in Mamelodi East on Monday, 27 October 2025, Aubrey Tau released a follow-up statement with a major update.

Moja Love TV owner gives R250k to families of slain Tshwane cousins

In a statement released on the Moja Love TV official X account, the Aubrey Tau Foundation applauded members of the community in Mamelodi who assisted in sharing information with law enforcement that led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the double murder. Tau’s foundation also applauded the South African police for their swift response and action.

He said the R250,000 that he offered as a reward would now be donated to the families of the two cousins. Tau and Moja Love TV channel comforted the grieving families.

“The Foundation had, in its statement of yesterday, 26 October 2025, committed R250,000.00 towards any tip-offs that could lead to the successful arrest and conviction of the criminals. With the swift response by SAPS, the Foundation will now donate the said amount, R250 000.00, towards the families,” part of the statement reads.

Tau expressed hope that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will act swiftly to ensure that justice is served.

"We hope and pray that the NPA will swiftly ensure that Justice is done in this matter," Aubrey Tau said.

Read the full statement below:

SA reacts after Aubrey Tau honours Mamelodi East victims

In the comments, several social media users applauded Aubrey Tau for donating the money to the families of the two victims. Some suggested that the money could have been put to good use.

Here are some of the comments:

@Noxza_dube said:

“Commendable, however, it's better to do things for people when they are alive than dead. Young women can benefit from learning that there is more to life than flexing over alcohol with criminals.”

@mduduzi563 argued:

“January is coming, and some really deserving kids will need tertiary entry tuition. Kids who are home at 4 am, sleeping, studying and like the responsible kids they are, should stay away from putting themselves in harm's way. We celebrate and reward nonsense.”

@FootballStage_1 shared:

“What a waste of money.”

@VusiThanga suggested:

“This is a commendable gesture, but I wish similar support had been extended to the young Dlamini twins, who tragically fell into a lift in Durban.”

Moja Love TV owner's donation to the families of the two cousins killed in Mamelodi sparked a heated discussion. Image: ATauFoundation, MDNNewss

Source: Twitter

Moja Love roasted for releasing statement unrelated to channel

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Moja Love was criticised after it released a statement unrelated to its business.

The TV channel posted a statement on its social media page, praising News 24. Several netizens flooded the comment section, roasting the channel for continuously releasing statements that are unrelated to them.

Source: Briefly News