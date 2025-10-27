The South African Police Service in Tshwane launched an investigation into the murder of two cousins

They were found dead in Mamelodi East, and witnesses alleged that an argument with a man caused the shooting

South Africans called for justice to be done and were heartbroken at the death of the women, who were said to be close

Cousins Baleseng Moramaga and Tshiamo Moramaga were shot dead. Image: Mdesh Keys

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — South Africans were shaken and devastated after two young women were shot and killed in Tshwane on 26 October 2025.

According to News24, Tshiamo Moramaga and her cousin Baleseng Moramaga were killed in the morning in Mamelodi East. An eyewitness said that one of them was arguing with her partner before the gunfire. The man who allegedly shot and killed them fled the scene.

Mother of victim speaks out

Itumeleng Moramaga, the mother of Tshiamo, explained that Baleseng was her sister's child. She said that the two always wore similar clothes and did everything together. She also said that they loved wearing matching clothes. Itumeleng said she was devastated and has questions about what happened.

Itumeleng added that Tshaimo was a beauty therapist and Baleseng was a teaching student. She called on the police to find the suspect. The police confirmed that they are investigating a double murder and called on members of the public to assist the police with information that could lead to the suspects' arrest.

Two cousins were killed. Image: Mdesh Keys

Briefly news articles about women killed

Two women were killed in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga in July 2025 after one of the women's boyfriends set her alight, and his sister was burned during the process. The suspect reportedly doused the victim with petrol, locked her in a room, and set it alight. His sister was badly burned while trying to protect the woman. Both of them died.

A North West man posted a horrific video confessing to murdering his former girlfriend in August 2025. The police arrested him 24 hours after he allegedly stabbed his ex-lover to death on 21 August. He also went home and allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, who survived.

The suspect, Lazarus Antonio, appeared before the Temba Magistrates Court in the North West for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend. The victim's cousin said the suspect may retaliate if released on bail.

South Africans devastated

Netizens commenting on X were shaken by the incident.

Muhamed Nur said:

"Young RSA girls getting lured into drug cartels."

Nozinga said:

"Poor kids. They probably saw something they weren't supposed to see."

Adult Pro Max said:

"They were so young."

THEE BOY said:

"Mamelodi has turned into the Cape Flats. It's easy to die and simple to be killed."

Gauteng woman found dead after date

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gauteng-based Olorato Mongale was found dead hours after she went on a date. The incident happened in May 2025.

Mongale was last seen on 26 May at her residence in Athol, Johannesburg. Her body was found hours later in another area. A man picked her up from her home, and they went on a date, and that was the last time she was seen alive.

