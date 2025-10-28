A six-year-old girl is struggling to understand what happened to her mother after a fatal shooting on the Cape Flats

Levern Davids was killed after gunmen opened fire on the vehicle she was travelling in, along with her husband

South Africans weighed in on the shooting, noting how the ongoing gun violence left behind innocent victims

A 6-year-old girl can't understand why she can't phone her mom in heaven after her mother was killed in a shooting on the Cape Flats. Image: Djavan Rodriguez

WESTERN CAPE – Gang violence continues unabated across the Cape Flats, leaving behind many innocent victims.

One of those victims is a six-year-old girl who can’t understand why she can’t speak to her mother. The girl’s mother, Levern Davids, was shot at a filling station in Surrey Estate on Friday, 24 October 2025. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Davids was in a vehicle with her husband, Jerome, and another family member, when armed men opened fire on them. Her husband and the other family member were wounded in the shooting but were later discharged from the hospital.

Six-year-old left without a mother

A representative of the family, who asked not to be named, has since told News24 that Davids’ six-year-old daughter was waiting for her parents to fetch her from a relative in Manenberg on Friday night.

While she was waiting, her parents’ white Audi came under fire from gunmen not too far away. The family representative also said that the little girl keeps asking for her mother.

"She understands that her mommy went to visit God permanently, but she doesn't understand why she can't phone God to speak to her mommy."

Fatal shootings are a common occurrence across the Cape Flats. Image: Rodger Bosch

Shooting allegedly linked to gang violence

News24 reported that the shooting is believed to be gang-related. Jerome, allegedly a member of the Hard Livings gang, may have been targeted by a rival gang.

A source close to the investigation told the publication that Jerome had been on the hit list after numerous fatal shootings across the Cape Flats. The family representative said they had a suspicion about who committed the crime and had passed on that information to the police.

"My family did not deserve to die like this, regardless of what people on social media say."

Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia recently visited the province and called for the gangs to stop fighting. The violence has not slowed down since that visit, with murders being reported almost daily.

In the latest incidents, two people were killed in three different shootings on Monday, 28 October 2025.

South Africans were devastated by the news

Social media users weighed in on the story, noting how the little girl was impacted by the violence.

22 killed across Cape Flats in three days

Briefly News reported that there were several fatal shootings across the Cape Flats between 24 October 2025 and 26 October 2025.

At least 22 people were killed in the rampant violence in several communities, with 16 others left in critical condition.

South Africans weighed in on the crime spike, sharing mixed reactions about what needed to be done.

