2 Killed in Horrific Cape Flats Shootings in 1 Day, 2 Women Fighting for Their Lives
- Three shooting incidents occurred in the Cape Flats in the Western Cape on the same day in three different areas
- Two people were killed in the shootings, including a taxi owner and a man, both of whom succumbed to their injuries
- Two women are also fighting for their lives after they were shot in an informal settlement in Cape Town
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Two people were killed during three horrific shootings in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 27 October 2025.
According to Journalist Yusuf Abramjee, who posted on his @Abramjee X account, the first shooting took place in Rosendal in Delft. A man was shot in the head on 27 October near Delft main Road and Silversands. He died from his injuries.
In Somerset West, a taxi owner was shot dead on 27 October, next to Somerset Crossing. Two women were shot in The Vlei informal settlement in Belgravia, Athlone, on the same evening. They were rushed to the hospital.
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
