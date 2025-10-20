A Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) official was shot dead on Monday, 20 October 2025, while travelling on the R300 southbound

The province has experienced taxi violence between CATA and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA)

The Western Cape government initially put a ban on certain routes in place in a bid to stop the violence between the two associations

A Western Cape taxi boss was shot dead shortly after banned routes were reopened. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – An official belonging to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) has been shot dead, shortly after a ban was lifted on taxi routes in the province.

A 30-day ban was put in place amid ongoing violence between CATA and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA).

Despite talks between the two organisations to find a resolution and end the violence, none could be reached, leading to the Western Cape government taking action against both associations.

Taxi boss and bodyguards shot

According to police in the Western Cape, the taxi boss and two of his bodyguards came under fire on the R300 southbound near the Somerset West bend on Monday, 20 October 2025.

The CATA official was declared dead at the scene, while his bodyguards were rushed to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed and CODETA has denied any involvement in the shooting.

Source: Briefly News