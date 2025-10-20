Western Cape Taxi Boss Shot Dead, CATA Official Killed Shortly After 30-Day Route Ban Is Lifted
- A Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) official was shot dead on Monday, 20 October 2025, while travelling on the R300 southbound
- The province has experienced taxi violence between CATA and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA)
- The Western Cape government initially put a ban on certain routes in place in a bid to stop the violence between the two associations
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
WESTERN CAPE – An official belonging to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) has been shot dead, shortly after a ban was lifted on taxi routes in the province.
A 30-day ban was put in place amid ongoing violence between CATA and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA).
Despite talks between the two organisations to find a resolution and end the violence, none could be reached, leading to the Western Cape government taking action against both associations.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Taxi boss and bodyguards shot
According to police in the Western Cape, the taxi boss and two of his bodyguards came under fire on the R300 southbound near the Somerset West bend on Monday, 20 October 2025.
The CATA official was declared dead at the scene, while his bodyguards were rushed to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed and CODETA has denied any involvement in the shooting.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za