Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala appealed his bail denial, with his case being heard in the Johannesburg High Court

The controversial businessman is charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane

The judge in the matter has reserved judgment, with Matlala returning to prison until the verdict is delivered

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will have to wait for a few days before he finds out if he is granted bail. Image: Sharon Seretlo

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will have to wait to find out whether he will be granted bail or not.

The controversial businessman, who is charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, was denied bail in September 2025. He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

He has since appealed that decision, with his matter heard in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 20 October 2025.

Why Matlala appealed his bail decision

The tenderpreuner’s legal team argued that they were not given enough time to prepare for his bail proceedings, as the judge ruled that it was a Schedule 6 offence, when they were preparing for a Schedule 5 offence. The defence also argued that Matlala should have been given house arrest, as the State’s case is weak.

They’ve also argued against the assertion that he is a flight risk.

