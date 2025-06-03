Tsakani Matlala, wife of tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, was granted bail by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in connection with an alleged hit on actress Tebogo Thobejane.

The Alexandra magistrate's court granted R20,000 bail to Tsakani Matlala, the wife of Gauteng tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The bail was in connection with the alleged hit on popular actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s wife out on bail after alleged hit plot

However, the other two accused in the matter, 35-year-old Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, who is 47 years old, did not attend the latest court sitting.

Matlala and his wife, along with the other two accused, are facing grave charges including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Tsakani’s bail was granted after her legal team revealed that she was not a flight risk and had minor children under her watch.

However, her bail conditions include surrendering her passport to the investigating police officers and not leaving the Gauteng province.

On the other hand, Mtalala’s bail application did not proceed today and will remain behind bars with the other two.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff postponed the matter to 11 June.

All four are to appear before the courts, and the case is set to be transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

The four face a string of grave charges

Kekana and Mabusela never applied for bail. Kekana faces a string of charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

He also has three counts of attempted murder levelled against him, with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The other count is of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Mabusela also has the same charges levelled against him, with three more fraud-related charges against him.

Matlala was linked to the matter after investigating officers, investigating a different case on the tenderpreneur, came across messages between the tycoon and the alleged hitmen.

Rumour mill has it that in one of the messages, Matlala urged the hitmen to “shoot her (Tebogo Thobejane) in the face so that her family does not recognise her.”

However, little is known about the reasons behind the alleged hit.

Actress Tebogo Thobejane escapes death by a whisker

In 20,23, Tebogo Thobejane escaped death by a whisker after the car she was travelling in was showered with bullets.

The incident happened on the N1 near Sandton, Johannesburg.

Tebogo Thobejane was shot in the foot while one of her friends was hit in the spinal cord.

Against the incident, she took to social media to swipe at her enemies and praise her ancestors for protecting her after the failed hit.

She also reportedly relocated from South Africa to Dubai.

Tebogo Thobejane voices frustration over ongoing court case

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane was frustrated by a recent court ruling in her alleged hit case against four accused persons.

She took to Instagram to express her frustration after the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court made a major ruling in an ongoing case.

