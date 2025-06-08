Premier Soccer League side Baroka FC’s Khurishi Mphahlele has confirmed Tshepo Mashiloane's transfer to Orlando Pirates this summer.

Mashiloane is one of the summer signings for the Sea Robbers, alongside Masindi Nemtajela, who was signed from Marumo Gallants.

Mphahlele confirms Mashiloane's move to Pirates

According to iDiskiTimes, Mphahlele confirmed that there's an agreement in place for Mashiloane to join Orlando Pirates before the start of next season. The 23-year-old defender will officially depart at the end of June, after receiving all outstanding payments from Baroka.

“We’re still responsible for paying Mashiloane until the end of June,” the club boss explained. “Orlando Pirates have signed him for the upcoming season, which officially begins in July, not the current one.”

“However, if Pirates want him earlier, that’s not an issue, we have an agreement in place and can make arrangements if needed.”

He added: “Until the end of June, he remains our player, and we’ll continue to pay his salary. From July 1st, he becomes a Pirates player.”

The Baroka FC chairman is not happy with Sekhukhune United after reports claimed that the Betway Premiership side had signed three of his club's players: Dan Ndlovu, Thuso Mogale, and Sydney Malivha.

He made it clear that Malivha and Mogale are not leaving his team, as their contracts were extended.

“These two boys, Mogale and Malivha, have had their contracts extended for another two years,” Mphahlele told iDiski Times. “Their deals were initially set to expire in June 2025, but we exercised the option to renew back in January, so they’re still fully contracted to us.”

“I’m very surprised and disappointed. We are a professional club, just like Sekhukhune, and I don’t understand how a professional team can sign a player who is still under contract, without even consulting the club that holds the rights.”

“I don’t know how they conduct their business, but at the very least, they should have checked on the players’ contract status. You don’t just go around signing players from other clubs, it’s arrogant and unprofessional.”

Source: Briefly News