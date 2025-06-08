Former Bafana Bafana star Thabo Mngomeni has explained why he would like to see a South African being name the next coah of Orlando Pirates after Jose Riveiro's departure.

The former Pirates captain wants the local coaches to get the same support a foreigner would get if given the coaching role.

A number of local coaches have been linked with the vacant coaching role at Pirates with Rulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane topping the list.

Mngomeni: SA coaches deserve same patience and trust as Foreigners

“On that issue, I see things a little differently,” Mngomeni told iDiski Times.

“Riveiro came from outside, and like many foreign coaches, he’s been given time to adjust the team and implement his philosophy.”

Mngomeni believes local coaches should be afforded the same time and respect as their foreign counterparts, particularly in top-flight roles like the one currently held by Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.

“I have nothing against foreign coaches,” he clarified.

“But I would love to see a South African coach given that same trust, time, and respect. Who knows—he might do just as well, or even better.”

Source: Briefly News