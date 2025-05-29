Spanish tactician Jose Riveiro has been named the new manager of Al Ahly days after announcing his departure from Orlando Pirates.

The former Celta Vigo youth coach decided to leave the Sea Robbers at the end of his contract and was even permitted to leave earlier than expected, with his last match in charge being a 3-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership.

The Spanish mentor had a great time with the Soweto giants, winning five trophies, but was unable to lead them to the Betway Premiership title, with Mamelodi Sundowns dominating the league.

Riveiro joins Al Ahly after leaving Pirates

Riveiro was appointed the new manager of Al Ahly, replacing Marcel Koller, who was sacked after the Red Devils lost to Sundowns in the CAF Champions League semi-finals.

The former Pirates manager signed a two-year contract with the Egyptian giants, and his first assignment will be the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States.

Al Ahly released an official statement on their website to confirm Riveiro’s appointment as their new mentor.

"Mohamed Youssef, the club's sporting director, announced the club's signing of Spanish coach Jose Riveiro as technical director of the first football team for two years," the club stated.

Riveiro’s full technical team:

Carlos Nodar (assistant coach)

Miguel Pepeira (physical trainer)

Juan Jose (goalkeeper coach)

Sebastian Podsiadly (performance analyst)

Emad El Nahhas (general coach)

Source: Briefly News