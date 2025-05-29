The 25-year-old midfielder has been officially let go by Amakhosi after returning from a loan spell at Richards Bay

Despite rising through the club’s development ranks and showing early promise, Radebe failed to establish himself in the Chiefs’ senior team

His departure marks the first confirmed exit as Chiefs begin an expected squad overhaul ahead of the new season

Kaizer Chiefs have officially parted ways with midfielder Sabelo Radebe following his return from a loan spell at Richards Bay FC.

Radebe, affectionately known as Bibo, exits the Soweto giants as a free agent after struggling to cement a place in the senior team. A product of the club’s development structures, the 25-year-old midfielder showed early promise in the DStv Diski Challenge, earning a first-team promotion five years ago.

Despite the excitement around his technical ability and attacking flair, Radebe never fully broke through into the senior setup. His most recent stint with the Natal Rich Boyz offered a chance for regular game time, but he failed to register a single start during the 2024/25 campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs Confirm Sabelo Radebe Exit After Return From Loan

Kaizer Chiefs begin squad reshuffle

With his contract now concluded, Chiefs opted not to renew, making Radebe the first confirmed departure ahead of the upcoming season. His exit signals the beginning of an anticipated squad overhaul at Naturena, as the club looks to rebuild under a new technical vision.

Amakhosi are expected to wield the axe on several players in the off-season, with at least nine senior squad members reportedly facing possible exits. Despite winning the Nedbank Cup to end a lengthy trophy drought, the Soweto giants finished a disappointing ninth in the Betway Premiership, missing out on a top eight spot for the second consecutive season.

Radebe’s departure closes the chapter on a journey that began with promise but ended without a senior breakthrough, a reminder of the fine margins at South Africa’s elite level.

With fans demanding accountability and progress, the coming weeks could be pivotal as the Chiefs enter what looks like a major rebuild. The just-ended season has proved to be a huge disappointment for the Amakhosi faithful regardless of winning the Nedbank Cup.

