Kaizer Chiefs are expected to wield the axe on several players in the off-season, with at least nine senior squad members reportedly facing possible exits. Despite winning the Nedbank Cup to end a lengthy trophy drought, the Soweto giants finished a disappointing ninth in the Betway Premiership, missing out on a top eight spot for the second consecutive season.

9 Kaizer Chiefs Players Facing Uncertain Futures Amid Squad Overhaul

Underperformance prompts changes

Following the club’s goalless draw with Polokwane City in the final league fixture, the pressure has mounted for structural changes. Head coach Nasreddine Nabi is believed to be staying on for another season and will be allowed to make fresh signings while offloading fringe players.

Contract expiries & loan returns

Several players’ contracts are set to expire at the end of June, and insiders suggest that management is preparing to part ways with some long-serving figures. Among them is striker Ranga Chivaviro, who struggled to make a consistent impact and is widely expected to leave when his deal lapses.

Midfielders Sabelo Radebe, Mduduzi Mdantsane, and young forward Donay Jansen, who were sent out on loan this season, are also unlikely to feature in the club’s plans for the 2025/26 campaign.

Who else could leave Naturena?

Other players reportedly on the chopping block include Samkelo Zwane, Happy Mashiane, George Matlou, and Tebogo Potsane, all of whom have seen limited game time or inconsistent performances. Defender Edmilson Dove and goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari have also been linked with potential exits, as the club looks to reshape its spine ahead of the new season.

Planning for a fresh start

Kaizer Chiefs’ technical team is believed to be working behind the scenes to finalise a new-look squad that can challenge for honours in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season. The focus is not only on clearing out underperforming personnel but also on creating space for new acquisitions, including a possible marquee winger linked to Bafana Bafana.

With fans demanding accountability and progress, the coming weeks could be pivotal as the Chiefs enter what looks like a major rebuild. The just-ended season has proved to be a huge disappointment for the Amakhosi faithful regardless of winning the Nedbank Cup.

