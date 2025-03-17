After joining Kaizer Chiefs in June 2023, Ranga Chivaviro has struggled to make an impact, scoring only nine goals in 45 appearances

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly preparing to offload one of their first-team players, Ranga Chivaviro, when his contract expires at the end of the current season, according to Soccer Laduma.

The 32-year-old striker, who joined the club in June 2023, has struggled to make an impact at Naturena and is now expected to leave the club..

Ranga Chivaviro, the Kaizer Chiefs striker, is set to leave the club after a challenging season.

Source: Facebook

Chivaviro’s Kaizer Chiefs Journey

Chivaviro arrived at Chiefs with high hopes but has failed to leave a significant mark, with only nine goals and one assist in 45 appearances.

The striker's underwhelming performance has led the club to decide against triggering the extension clause in his contract, with the player unlikely to be part of the team moving forward.

High Interest in the Player

Despite his struggles at Chiefs, Chivaviro's camp remains optimistic, with interest from other clubs reportedly high.

This indicates that the forward might have opportunities elsewhere once his contract with Chiefs ends.

Ranga Chivaviro arrived at Chiefs with high hopes but has failed to leave a significant mark, with only nine goals and one assist in 45 appearances.

Source: Twitter

Impressive Performance Leading to a High-Profile Move

During his tenure at Marumo Gallants, Chivaviro's goal-scoring prowess was evident.

In the 2022–23 season, he netted 10 goals in 19 league appearances and added seven goals in 10 CAF Confederation Cup matches.

His stellar performances attracted interest from several top-tier South African clubs, including Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Marumo Gallants officially confirmed Chivaviro's departure to Kaizer Chiefs on June 30, 2023, marking a significant move in his career.

Challenges at Kaizer Chiefs

Chivaviro's transition to Kaizer Chiefs presented challenges as he adapted to the expectations of a top-tier club.

The 2023–24 season saw him scoring three goals in seven appearances across all competitions, an improvement from his debut season.

He acknowledged the importance of contributing to the team's success and expressed his desire to continue being an integral part of the squad.

As Kaizer Chiefs look to revamp their squad, the striker’s future appears to lie elsewhere, with interest from other local clubs reportedly keeping him in the spotlight.

His next move will be crucial in determining if he can rediscover the form that once made him a sought-after talent in South African football.

