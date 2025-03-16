The former PSL star admitted to struggling with alcohol addiction, leading him to check into rehab for the second time

Chabangu revealed that on the day he entered rehab, his girlfriend passed away and was buried, adding to his emotional struggles

Despite the challenges, he stated that he is seeing changes and appreciates the support from fans

Mamelodi Sundowns' player Lerato Mpho Chabangu during their Confederation Africaine De Football (CAF) Champions league football match in Cairo, 20 April 2007.Image Credit/AMRO MARAGHI.

Source: Getty Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana winger Lerato Chabangu has opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction, which led him to check into rehab for the second time.

The 39-year-old, who won the PSL title with SuperSport United in 2009, has admitted that his journey has been difficult but is seeing progress.

Reflecting on His Struggles

In an interview with FARPost’s Ofhani Munyai, Chabangu spoke about the challenges he faced upon entering rehabilitation.

According to FARPost, he described his initial experience as overwhelming, saying that he felt unsure of his surroundings and what lay ahead.

The former footballer also revealed that the day he entered rehab coincided with a personal tragedy, as his then-girlfriend passed away and was buried on the same Saturday.

He admitted that the emotional burden weighed heavily on him, causing him to lose weight and feel mentally drained.

The Road to Recovery

Chabangu acknowledged that someone close to him suggested that he seek professional help, which ultimately led to his decision to enter rehab.

According to FARPost, he stated that he has been taking his recovery "day by day" and is starting to see positive changes in himself.

The spirit goes high every time.

Chabangu reportedly said, adding that he appreciates the support he has received from fans and well-wishers.

He encouraged others struggling with addiction to seek help and expressed gratitude for the encouragement he has received, emphasizing that support systems are essential for recovery.

A Career of Highs and Lows

Lerato Chabangu played for top clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, and SuperSport United, winning league and cup titles.

Internationally, he earned 31 caps for Bafana Bafana, featuring in the 2008 and 2012 AFCON tournaments.

Despite his success, struggles with alcohol addiction impacted his career, leading to periods away from football.

Lerato Chabangu battles Marco Soares during South Africa's 2013 AFCON Group A match against Cape Verde at Soccer City, Johannesburg. Image Credit/VISIONHAUS/Ben Radford.

Source: Getty Images

Looking Ahead

While Chabangu remains uncertain about what the future holds, he is focused on completing his rehabilitation program and making the most of his second chance.

He noted that the encouragement he receives from the public plays a vital role in his healing process.

