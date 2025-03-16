The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker allegedly owes a leading bank nearly R400,000

Court officials have been unable to serve Billiat with legal papers demanding repayment, as he no longer resides in South Africa

After leaving South Africa, Billiat has returned to Zimbabwe to play for Premiership club Scottland FC

Khama Billiat, once a celebrated striker for South Africa's top football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, now finds himself embroiled in financial and legal turmoil.

Reports from News 24 indicate that Billiat allegedly owes a leading bank nearly R400,000.

Complicating matters, the court sheriff has been unable to serve him with legal papers demanding repayment or risk asset attachment, as Billiat no longer resides in South Africa.

Khama Billiat, once a celebrated striker for South Africa's top football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs now finds himself embroiled in financial and legal turmoil.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Unsettled Debt and Legal Hurdles

The financial institution's efforts to recover the debt have been hindered by Billiat’s relocation.

Court sheriffs have struggled to serve the necessary legal documents, delaying the bank's attempts to recover the amount owed.

If the matter remains unresolved, the bank may explore alternative legal avenues to recoup the funds.

Sheriff Fails to Locate Billiat for Summons

According to City Press, a sheriff from the Johannesburg High Court has been unable to locate Khama Billiat to serve him with the summons after Standard Bank approached the court to recover approximately R372,066.

The debt relates to an overdraft credit facility granted to Billiat in 2020.

The bank confirmed that Billiat made his last payment in 2023 but had been expected to pay monthly amounts ranging from R80,000 to R90,000, which he failed to continue paying.

The 34-year-old forward recently signed with Scottland FC, a newly promoted club in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.Image Credit/@Khama Billiat11.

Billiat's Return to Zimbabwean Football

Following his departure from South Africa, Billiat has resumed his football career in Zimbabwe.

The 34-year-old forward recently signed with Scottland FC, a newly promoted club in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

His return to Zimbabwean football follows a stint with Yadah Stars, where he played a crucial role, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists last season.

Fan Reactions

News of Billiat’s financial troubles has sparked debate among fans, with mixed opinions emerging on social media: Tinashe:

If he owes the bank, he simply must pay it back on agreed terms. There's no need to blow this matter out of proportion by presuppositions. Mao Tse Tung taught people that, 'you must return everything you borrow.

Collen TC:

Does he have anything here in South Africa anymore?

Themba Dennis:

R400,000—that's peanuts to pay a bank compared to paying lawyers in court for R100,000 an appearance. There's no latest headline news for a newspaper; just say payment delayed.

Lindokuhle:

He has properties in Zimbabwe; that's why he does not care about his things in South Africa. He was supposed to sell them when he left; now he'll lose them for free.

Treasure:

He won't stay in Zim forever.

