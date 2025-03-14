Kaizer Chiefs are working on overhauling their squad before the start of the 2025-26 season, which means some players will leave

The Glamour Boys are reportedly ready to release four players in the summer as they work on bringing in new arrivals

A source reportedly confirmed that Nasreddine Nabi's side will welcome new players to the club in the summer

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly working on letting some of their players go for new arrivals to come in the summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants invested in new signings last summer, which included the arrival of Gaston Sirino, Bradley Cross, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Bongani Sam, Njabulo Bloom, and Fiarce Ntwari, but some of them have failed to meet up expectations.

Nasreddine Nabi also brought in Glody Lilepo, Thabo Cele, and Tashreeq Morris in the January transfer window, but the Glamour Boys are still not at the standard they are expected to be.

The investment in news players in the January transfer window have helped the Tunisian tactician especially in the Nedbank Cup were Cele has delivered some masterclass performance.

Lilepo has also been good for Amakhosi in the Betway Premiership, and has brought new life to their attack since joining from a French club.

Kaizer Chiefs set to offload four players

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Kaizer Chiefs are set to offload Happy Mashiane, Zitha Kwinika, Bongani Sam, and Fiacre Ntwari.

Ntwari joined Amakhosi in the summer from TS Galaxy, but lost his place in goal to Bruce Bvuma after consistent poor performance at the start of the season.

Sam also joined the Glamour Boys from city rivals Orlando Pirates but failed to meet up with expectations before being shipped on loan to Premier Soccer League side Magesi FC until the end of the season.

A source confirmed to Soccer Laduma that the club is working on overhauling their squad before the new season kicks off.

"To sign the players they’re targeting, the club will need to offload several, if not most, of the current squad," a source revealed to the outlet.

"This could involve a major overhaul, particularly in the attacking positions, though the goalkeeper and defence may also see changes to some degree. They’re currently focused on achieving a balance, both in terms of the squad and the wage structure."

Kaizer Chiefs are planning to add several players to their squad this summer, as they hope to get back to the top in the South African league.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are reaping on the investment they made in transfers and adding academy players to the mix.

