Sizok'thola continues to dominate headlines and trend online as it exposes drug dealers across South Africa

Xolani Khumalo and his team received praise for working with KZN police, especially under General Mkhwanazi's leadership, to crack down on crime

Fans celebrated Khumalo’s return to Moja Love after murder charges were dropped, saying he’s what the country needs to fight crime

Sizok'thola is giving South Africans the content they signed up for. The show makes headlines and trends on social media following every new episode.

‘Sizok’thola’ viewers have praised the police in KZN for working with Xolani Khumalo. Image: @MDNNews

Source: Twitter

Fans recently took to social media to discuss how the police in KwaZulu-Natal have been working alongside Sizok'thola host Xolani Khumalo to expose drug dealers in the province.

A viewer with the handle @mbali_ndlela took to social media to celebrate the police in KZN for assisting Xolani Khumalo and his team following the episode that aired on Sunday, 29 June 2025. The post read:

"When Xolani and #Sizokthola are in KZN there’s a lot of police presence. General Mkhwanazi’s men really want criminals off our streets.👏🏿"

Watch the video below:

Fans praise KZN police for working with Xolani Khumalo

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for the police officers who are working with Xolani Khumalo to ensure that criminals are brought to book. Many said Khumalo and his team need to get assistance from the police from all the provinces, not just in KZN.

@phillibecks said:

"Respect to General Mkhwanazi while in Gauteng they refuse to provide them with security."

@JustMeka_ commented:

"By all means necessary and I support them!! 🙂‍↕️🤏🏾 #Sizokthola."

@NtingaSizwe added:

"Not just any regular Police NIU baba."

@NMqayi92277 wrote:

"General Mkhwanazi and Xolani is what law abiding citizens need in this country."

@nigoomy said:

"This just shows that abo @Lesufi are not willing to meet Xolani halfway by getting Gauteng @SAPoliceService involved. Instead, he gave us the unhealthy green beans."

Xolani Khumalo applauded for bursting criminals

Xolani Khumalo is the people's hero when it comes to fighting criminals in South Africa. The controversial media personality recently returned to hosting Sizok'thola on Moja Love after the murder charges against him were daropped.

Fans celebrated the star's return saying they want him to help fight crime in South Africa. Sizok'thola has lived up to Mzansi's expectations following Khumalo's return, as several drug lords have been busted on the show. One recently confessed to the host when he thought the cameras had stopped recording.

‘Sizok’thola’ viewers have reacted to Xolani Khumalo working with the KZN police. Image: @xolanikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News