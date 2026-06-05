Mbekezeli Mbokazi has become the first South African since Doctor Khumalo to earn a place in an MLS All-Star starting XI

The Chicago Fire defender received more fan votes than any other player selected for the prestigious showcase

His selection will see him share the field with global football icons including Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi has become the first South African since Doctor Khumalo to earn a place in the MLS All-Star starting XI. Image: MLS

Source: Twitter

South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has achieved a rare football milestone after being named in the starting XI for the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game, becoming the first South African player to earn the honour since Doctor Khumalo in 1996.

The 20-year-old Chicago Fire centre-back was announced as part of the MLS First XI on 5 June 2026 after receiving the highest number of fan votes among all players selected. His inclusion places him among the league's standout performers and will see him feature alongside some of the biggest names in world football when the MLS All-Stars face the Liga MX All-Stars on 29 July at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

For many football supporters outside North America, an All-Star selection may be unfamiliar. Unlike a normal club match, the event brings together the best players from across the entire league into one team. Selection is based on voting by fans, players and media members, making it one of the highest individual honours available to an MLS player.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi earns one of MLS's highest individual honours

According to MLS, the First XI highlights the league's top performers from the opening months of the season.

The league said Mbokazi "led all players in fan votes" and became only the second South African player selected to an MLS All-Star roster in league history.

His achievement is particularly significant given the growth of MLS since Khumalo's appearance three decades ago. What began as a fledgling league in 1996 has developed into a competition featuring 30 clubs across the United States and Canada, attracting international stars from around the world.

Being selected for the All-Star team is widely viewed as recognition that a player is among the elite performers in the league during that season.

Mbokazi joins Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min on the big stage

Mbokazi's selection puts him in distinguished company. The South African international will line up alongside Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, LAFC captain Son Heung-min and fellow Chicago Fire standout Hugo Cuypers.

MLS described the First XI as featuring "global superstars, emerging young talents, and five players who will be competing at the FIFA World Cup 2026." Mbokazi is one of those World Cup-bound players.

The defender's popularity was also evident in the voting process. MLS confirmed that he attracted more fan votes than any other player, including Messi.

Orlando Pirates graduate continues remarkable rise

Mbokazi's rise has been swift. The Hluhluwe-born defender joined Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates in December 2025 and quickly established himself as one of the league's most consistent defenders.

His performances have earned praise for his aerial dominance, defensive awareness and composure despite his young age.

Chicago Fire supporters' publication Men in Red 97 noted that the South African international has been among the top defenders in MLS and credited strong support from fans in South Africa and abroad for helping propel him to the All-Star team.

The honour also marks another proud moment for South African football, demonstrating that local talent can thrive and gain recognition on major international stages.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is the first South African MLS All-Star starter since Doctor Khumalo in 1996. Image: Chris Carter

Source: Getty Images

What the MLS All-Star Game means

The MLS All-Star Game has been held annually since 1996 and is considered one of the league's showcase events.

Over the years, All-Star teams have faced some of the biggest clubs and players in world football. In recent seasons, the format has evolved into a clash between MLS's best players and the top stars from Mexico's Liga MX.

Because places are limited and competition is fierce, earning selection is regarded as a major achievement.

For Mbokazi, being voted into the starting XI means he is not only recognised as one of the league's top defenders but also as one of its most popular players.

Thirty years after Doctor Khumalo became the first South African to feature in an MLS All-Star event, Mbokazi has carved out his own place in history.

His journey from Orlando Pirates to becoming the most-voted player in MLS and a starter alongside football icons such as Messi and Son represents a significant achievement for both the player and South African football. The All-Star selection is more than an exhibition appearance. It is recognition that Mbokazi has become one of the standout performers in one of the world's fastest-growing football leagues.

Source: Briefly News