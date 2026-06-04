Lebo M wasted no time in responding to Zoe Mthiyane's statements about their relationship, which she labelled as "toxic"

This comes after the former Generations actress accused her ex-fiancé of being a narcissist who uses his money and status to win women over

In an interview on the same podcast Zoe used to voice her grievances, Lebo M called out his ex and accused her of using her past relationships for publicity

Lebo M visited the same podcast to address his ex, Zoe Mthiyane's statements. Images: thereallebo_m/ Instagram, Zoe_Mthiyane/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Grammy-winning composer Lebo M finally hit back fiercely at his ex-fiancée, Zoe Mthiyane, accusing her of using his name to sustain her public image. This comes hot on the heels of an interview on 3 Jun 2026, where the former Generations actress labelled her relationship with the Lion King star as "toxic" and characterised him as a narcissist who weaponises his wealth and social status to manipulate women.

Refusing to let the allegations slide, Lebo M sat down on the very same podcast platform Zoe used to voice her grievances, Engineer Your Life, on 4 June to reveal the truth behind their public fallout.

Lebo M wasted absolutely no time addressing Zoe's allegations, claiming that her professional identity has become entirely dependent on their past romance. He pointed out the lack of substance behind the heavy labels she threw his way during her interview.

"Zoe's career now, post Generations, is 'Lebo M this, Lebo M that.' But no one has ever asked her what he did specifically for him to be a narcissist."

He also clarified a common misconception regarding their relationship status, emphasising that they were never legally wed. "I wasn't married to Zoe; we were engaged," he noted, downplaying the weight of her statements. He also addressed her viral remarks mocking his relationship history, where she claimed he gets married "every seven days," brushing it off as a publicity stunt.

Lebo M accused his former fiancée, Zoe Mthiyane, of using their past relationship for publicity. Images: thereallebo_m/ Instagram, Zoe_Mthiyane/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Lebo M challenges Zoe Mthiyane and Robert Marawa

In an unexpected twist, Lebo M dragged sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, Zoe's other high-profile baby daddy, into the conversation. He claimed that Zoe consistently pins him against Marawa in the media, painting him as a monster while ensuring Marawa is viewed as a saint.

He requested that the podcast invite both Zoe and Marawa, who have famously feuded over co-parenting issues in the past, into the studio at the same time to settle their drama once and for all.

"I don't care if Marawa is president of the country, call her back, and then call Marawa, and clear this up once and for all."

With the ball now firmly in Zoe's court, fans are eagerly waiting to see if she or Marawa will accept the invitation for a final showdown.

Watch Lebo M's interview below.

Composer explains his "plug and play" prenup

The veteran composer also shed light on his financial boundaries, particularly regarding prenuptial agreements, or "prenups." He claimed that Zoe once demanded to see his prenup documentation, which he proudly admits is a standard legal template designed to protect his assets.

Lebo M candidly broke down how he handles the legal paperwork whenever a new partner enters his life:

"Once I'm serious about you, I instruct my lawyers to remove this name and put this name and ID, your prenup is there."

He explained that the strict document, which previously saved his riches following a messy divorce, serves a single purpose: ensuring that if things turn sour between him and his partner at the time, she leaves with absolutely nothing from the marriage.

According to the producer, the cracks in their foundation appeared long before legal issues arose. He revisited a volatile night from their past, alleging that an intoxicated Zoe once locked him out of his very own penthouse suite. Lebo M marked that specific evening as the turning point in their relationship, saying that since that explosive moment, she had "always had that rage."

Zoe Mthiyane revisits her relationship with Robert Marawa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zoe Mthiyane explaining what made her lose respect for her ex-boyfriend, Robert Marawa.

The actress revisited an incident that made her remember her mother's words about what she needed to look out for in her future partner, saying she did not see that in the famous sports broadcaster.

Source: Briefly News