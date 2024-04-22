Lebo M is said to have saved the riches that he's been fighting over with his estranged wife, Pretty Angeline Samuels

This was all thanks to the prenup the couple signed after officiating their marriage

Mzansi is convinced that Lebo M should retire from dating and focus on himself and his career

Lebo M and Pretty Samuels' prenup allegedly saved the composer from splitting his assets assets with his ex. Images: Instagram/ thereallebo_m and Facebook/ Musa Mathebula

Lebo M has reportedly saved his assets from his estranged wife, Pretty Angeline Samuels, amid their messy divorce. In light of their legal battle, it was revealed that the couple signed a prenup to protect their assets, and Lebo apparently came out on top.

Lebo M allegedly saves riches through prenup

More on Lebogang "Lebo M" Morake's divorce drama with his estranged wife, Pretty Angeline Samuels, the famous composer reportedly secured his bag.

According to ZiMoja, the couple had signed out of the community of property with an antenuptial, subject to an accrual system, thus saving both their assets.

Briefly News reported that Samuels demanded R150K in spousal maintenance, which her estranged husband fought against, having previously stated that he would always put his money first.

Mzansi reacts to Lebo M's marriage drama

Netizens feel that it's time for Lebo M to retire from love once and for all, and to focus on himself and his business:

MlebukaS said:

"This is the man who I will listen to when he gives the reason why he will never marry again. He really tried his best to settle with someone's daughter."

Dingswayo_N had enough:

"This man must stop with women now, it doesn't work."

187Mlu wrote:

"At this rate, I think it's about time he retires himself from marriage."

Asa_Sigoxo was curious:

"Also, why isn't he marrying his age mates?"

MalumeRichie posted:

"Sometimes, if you have been divorced so many times, you should just try dating your own gender; maybe it will work."

Patrice_ZA asked:

"You come with nothing but want to leave with millions; what nonsense is that?"

