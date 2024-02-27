Lebo M's reality show is said to be making a return to our screens

Lebo M: Coming Home is slated for a comeback, where viewers will get the tea on the composer's career and controversial love life

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Lebo's return; where some were excited, while others seemed tired of his drama

Lebo M’s reality show ‘Lebo M: Coming Home’ is expected to make a comeback in 2024. Images: thereallebo_m

Word on the street is that Lebo M is ready to return to our screens with Lebo M: Coming Home. This was after the composer took over the show's production under his company, Lebo M Productions. Mzansi looks forward to all the juicy details in Lebo's troubled personal life.

Lebo M makes comeback with reality show

Lebo M is getting ready to give fans what they've been asking for in the second season of his reality show, Lebo M: Coming Home.

The Lion King composer's popular show is expected to return to screens soon, offering viewers an in-depth look into his life, career, and never-ending marital drama.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, also added in a Twitter (X) post that the show is now produced by Lebo's production company, Lebo M Productions, after parting ways with Carol Bouwer Productions.

Mzansi reacts to Lebo M's show

Netizens can't wait for all the tea and drama from Lebo M: Coming Home:

NanSishange was ecstatic:

"Yay! Season 1 was top-tier, pity he’s such an unpleasant person. Looking forward to what he has to say about the house."

Skizo_Mkhize said:

"The only reality show I’ll consider making time for. What a trashy dad!"

paballo_patsa wrote:

"My show is back!"

Meanwhile, some viewers think the show needs to be canned, tired of Lebo M's never-ending drama:

AtiredXolisa said:

"He's so committed to showing us his despicable character."

krugersville asked:

"Is he married again or divorced again? There is a lot going on with this old man."

comforttenyeko wrote:

"Yho, I did not like the first season. He and his kids were annoying. But he showed me the kind of man I would never marry!"

Lebo M bags Feather Award

In more Lebo M updates, Briefly News shared an announcement as the Lion King composer bagged a nomination at the Feather Awards.

In the same category were Real Housewives of Durban stars, Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams (JoKu), who, like Lebo, have kept social media buzzing with their drama.

