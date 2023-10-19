Composer of The Lion King , Lebo M, is not backing down from releasing his reality show

It is reported that he is completing the second season of Lebo M: Coming Home under his company, Lebo M Productions

This follows an irreconcilable war with former producer Carol Bouwer after he mismanaged funds

Good news for fans of musical producer Lebo Morake, he is allegedly making an onscreen comeback with his reality show on Mzansi Magic's Lebo M: Coming Home.

Lebo M to complete production for Lebo M: Coming Home

The composer of the international musical has taken over the production of the second season of Lebo M: Coming Home, ZiMoja reported. He will be taking over from former production giant Carol Bouwer Productions:

"The show was almost done, it was already in the edit. Carol will be stepping down from her role.

"Lebo M Productions has taken over season 2 of the show and production will be completed soon," a source revealed.

He has also made a few changes to the script and cast, making his former lovers anxious if their names will be revealed in the new show.

Production woes between Lebo M and Carol Bouwer

Bouwer successfully produced season 1 of the show, which follows the personal life of the international composer since his return to South Africa.

When Bouwer released R3 million for the production of season 2 from Primedia for the pre-production of the show set in Morake's former United States home.

The media mogul canned the show and ended their "brother and sister" relationship when the funds were depleted and could not be accounted for. ZiMoja alleges that he used the funds to pay lobola for his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels.

Lebo M nominated for Drama Queen of the Year by 13th Feather Awards

In more Lebo M stories on Briefly News, the 13th Feather Awards pointed at Lebo M to be one of the most dramatic media personalities of the year.

He made headlines when he announced he was divorcing Samuels and accused her of multiple charges, including theft and witchcraft.

He will go against the Real Housewives of Durban stars Ayanda Ncwane, Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson.

